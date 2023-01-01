Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 1

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Manila airport power failure causes flight delays, diversions
Some passengers hoping to be with their loved ones on the first day of 2023 took to social media to air their grievances.
How to get your finances into shape in 2023
On Day One of GST hike, is it time to rethink support from Government?
For many, getting older stirs mixed feelings of anticipation – finally, retirement! – and anxiety for the future.
Covid-19 mutation risk drives rush to test travellers from China
During the pandemic's early days in 2020, China was similarly criticised for not releasing key data.
China residents out and about on New Year’s Day as state media seek to reassure public over Covid-19
New Year revelries appeared to be mostly unaffected as people celebrated the turn into 2023.
Dalvey Estate bungalow fetches eye-watering $85,000 monthly rent
More owners of landed homes may opt to rent out their property instead of putting them on the market, said PropNex.
Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China
Quotas will be set in the first stage of the plan to limit the number of people who can travel between Hong Kong and the mainland.
New Bidadari hawker centre to open in second half of 2023
Is it okay for gay teachers to come out in class? Gay teachers list qualms, parents urge caution
MOE said its education policies and curriculum remain anchored on Singapore’s prevailing family values and social norms.