Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Jan 1

Updated
Published
45 min ago

Manila airport power failure causes flight delays, diversions

Some passengers hoping to be with their loved ones on the first day of 2023 took to social media to air their grievances.

How to get your finances into shape in 2023

Volatility and uncertainty are still likely to be the name of the game for 2023.

On Day One of GST hike, is it time to rethink support from Government?

For many, getting older stirs mixed feelings of anticipation – finally, retirement! – and anxiety for the future.

Covid-19 mutation risk drives rush to test travellers from China

During the pandemic's early days in 2020, China was similarly criticised for not releasing key data.

China residents out and about on New Year’s Day as state media seek to reassure public over Covid-19

New Year revelries appeared to be mostly unaffected as people celebrated the turn into 2023.

Dalvey Estate bungalow fetches eye-watering $85,000 monthly rent

More owners of landed homes may opt to rent out their property instead of putting them on the market, said PropNex.

Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China

Quotas will be set in the first stage of the plan to limit the number of people who can travel between Hong Kong and the mainland.

New Bidadari hawker centre to open in second half of 2023

It will have 39 food stalls and more than 700 seats.

Is it okay for gay teachers to come out in class? Gay teachers list qualms, parents urge caution

 MOE said its education policies and curriculum remain anchored on Singapore’s prevailing family values and social norms.

Fun With Kids: Free coding session at Apple, Singapore book with fun food facts, healthy fruit pop treat

Make family time all the more special with these ideas and activities.

