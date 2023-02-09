Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Masks not required on public transport from Feb 13 as S'pore moves to Dorscon green
Masks are still needed in hospital wards, clinics and nursing homes when interacting with patients.
TraceTogether users can uninstall app, return tokens at CCs
S'pore to lift all Covid-19 border measures
Non-vaccinated travellers no longer need to show proof of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test from next Monday.
6 things you need to know as S’pore lifts Covid-19 rules
Car dealer who pays for strangers’ funerals is ST Singaporean of the Year 2022
Anson Ng was honoured for devoting more than 20 years of his life to the less fortunate in Singapore.
Household incomes in S’pore rose in 2022 but inflation has chipped away at growth
After adjusting for inflation, households in the first nine deciles saw real income growth of 1.1 to 10.1 per cent.
Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) to move to Tengah and take in girls from 2030
The relocated ACS Primary will start operations in 2030 with only new Primary 1 pupils, in other words, those born in 2023.
S’pore to host World Aquatics C’ships in 2025 after Russia stripped of event
S'pore rescuers save boy from collapsed building in quake-stricken town in Turkey
From lab-grown diamonds to coloured stones, these 2023 trends are redefining engagement jewellery
Millennial couples are eschewing the classic diamond in favour of ethically sourced stones, coloured jewels and fancy cuts.