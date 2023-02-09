Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Masks not required on public transport from Feb 13 as S'pore moves to Dorscon green

Masks are still needed in hospital wards, clinics and nursing homes when interacting with patients.

TraceTogether users can uninstall app, return tokens at CCs

Businesses can also stop using the SafeEntry (Business) app.

S'pore to lift all Covid-19 border measures

Non-vaccinated travellers no longer need to show proof of a negative pre-departure Covid-19 test from next Monday.

6 things you need to know as S’pore lifts Covid-19 rules

From mask-wearing to subsidies, here’s a quick look at the changes.

Car dealer who pays for strangers’ funerals is ST Singaporean of the Year 2022

Anson Ng was honoured for devoting more than 20 years of his life to the less fortunate in Singapore.

Household incomes in S’pore rose in 2022 but inflation has chipped away at growth

After adjusting for inflation, households in the first nine deciles saw real income growth of 1.1 to 10.1 per cent.

Anglo-Chinese School (Primary) to move to Tengah and take in girls from 2030

The relocated ACS Primary will start operations in 2030 with only new Primary 1 pupils, in other words, those born in 2023.

S’pore to host World Aquatics C’ships in 2025 after Russia stripped of event

Only Japan, China and South Korea in Asia have hosted the event.

S'pore rescuers save boy from collapsed building in quake-stricken town in Turkey

The SCDF team worked together with local and Spanish rescue teams to save the boy.

From lab-grown diamonds to coloured stones, these 2023 trends are redefining engagement jewellery

Millennial couples are eschewing the classic diamond in favour of ethically sourced stones, coloured jewels and fancy cuts.

