Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 9.

 

Organ donor who gave baby a new lease of life is ST Singaporean of the Year

The 28-year-old senior sales executive donated part of his liver to a baby he had never met.

GST offset package can cover about 10 times cost of tax hike for some: Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong pledged that there will be a comprehensive set of measures that will offset the increase for lower- and middle-income households as well as retirees.

Cargo situation at Changi stabilises, Sats prepares to assess compensation claims

Sats said that incoming cargo is now being processed at the regular rate, although the handler is still working out some shipment details from the backlog.

Business leaders report better work-life balance after start of pandemic: survey

The pandemic seems to have improved the work experience for at least one group - senior business leaders, noted a new survey.

Call for parents to prepare kids against online grooming, pornography

Exposure is prevalent, so parents need to let children know such content exists and why it is harmful, said the CEO of IMH.

Johor goes to the polls on March 12

Nomination day is Feb 26 and nearly 2.6 million voters are eligible to cast their ballot.

It may be time to review junior doctors' 30-hour shifts

"The last time I pulled an all-nighter at work was on Polling Day during the 2020 General Election," says health correspondent Linette Lai.

COE premiums for small cars rise above $60,000 for the first time since 2015

Premiums rose in all categories at the first bidding exercise under the new reduced quota.

Veteran Singapore chefs respond to NYT chicken curry uproar

A NYT video about a “Singaporean chicken curry” left netizens unimpressed and was criticised by one food veteran as "laughable".

How to build wealth? Better to be smart than lucky

A preferred way to build wealth is to place many small bets on events with favourable odds, an author says of investing, adding that "luck is not repeatable".

