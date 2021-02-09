Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 9

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 9.

Ho Ching to retire as Temasek CEO on Oct 1; Dilhan Pillay named successor

Mr Pillay, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, will keep his position as Temasek International chief.

Covid-19 did not affect Temasek's succession plan, Ho Ching says

Ms Ho revealed that it took her around 3 years to convince Mr Pillay to join Temasek.

Record number of scams in 2020 pushed overall crime rate in S'pore to highest in more than 10 years

E-commerce scams were the most commonly reported type of scam last year.

Tesla S'pore sales portal goes 'live'; Model 3 Standard Range to cost $113,000 before COE

The launch of the local sales portal follows years of speculation of when the electric carmaker will return to Singapore.

ACS(I) student who died in accident at Safra Yishun sent off in private funeral

Family members were seen leaving the viewing gallery teary-eyed, after the coffin was rolled away for cremation.

Radicalised Malaysian man arrested under ISA and deported, wife placed on Restriction Order

The man had been planning to travel to Syria with his wife to take up armed violence for ISIS.

Couple lost $277k in staycation scam on Carousell; 65% spike in scams in 2020

A total of 15,756 scams were reported in 2020, up from 9,545 in 2019.

Malaysia exempts travelling ministers from quarantine, raising anger over double standards

Criticism towards the new quarantine exemption rule has picked up pace online.

11 new imported Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including SIA cabin crew on turnaround flight

10 of the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore.

Malay residents put up CNY decorations at Tampines block corridor for elderly neighbours

With its decorations, fairy lights and flowers, the fourth-floor corridor at Block 117 Tampines Street 11 resembles a brightly lit village.

