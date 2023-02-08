Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Scam victims in S’pore lost $660.7 million in 2022, almost $1.3 billion in past two years

Fake friend call scams were among the scam types with most number of reports last year with 2,106 cases.

Clock ticking for rescuers as Turkey quake death toll nears 9,500

The desperate search is complicated by geography and geopolitics, freezing weather and the sheer scope of the disaster.

Turkish Embassy in S’pore calls for donations of winter clothes, tents for quake victims

It is also looking for diapers and feminine hygiene products, as well as non-perishable food items.

S’porean worker dies after glass doors topple on him

The latest incident makes it the fourth workplace fatality so far this year.

How will Budget 2023 address rising costs, an ageing society and challenging global outlook?

The largest chunk of aid is likely to be aimed at the most needy segments of society, such as lower-income HDB dwellers.

OCBC offers new option to customers to earn higher interest from CPF funds

The bank is offering a promotional rate of 3.88 per cent a year if they place a minimum of $20,000 with the bank for eight months.

‘It was very hard to breathe’: Fire breaks out in Kitchener Road flat

At least two people were taken to hospital.

In State of Union address, Biden vows to protect US against Chinese threats to sovereignty

He added he is committed to work with China where it can advance American interests.

Ikea investigating bug issues in sofa range after TikTok video shows ‘infested’ furniture

A customer claimed the insects spread around her house to other wood furniture, and that she called Ikea three times about the incident.

Thai man dies from overworking; family to get compensation from company

The Thai News Network employee is said to be regularly working overtime, seven days a week.

