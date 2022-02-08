Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 8.

ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares by around 8% in March

The starting fare of a Hyundai i40 cab will go up to $3.90, and fares for other vehicle types will start at $4.10.

READ MORE HERE

31,500 people eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster yet to make appointments: MOH

They risk losing their fully vaccinated status from Feb 14.

READ MORE HERE

askST: Can I go back to work if I still test positive for Covid-19 after seven days?

Do you need an exit test to prove you are no longer infectious? Here's what you need to know.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong imposes toughest Covid-19 rules yet as cases soar

Gatherings at home will be capped at two families.

READ MORE HERE

S'porean couple fined after harassing neighbours, including a nurse, amid Covid-19 outbreak

The husband was fined $1,200 while his wife was fined $4,000.

READ MORE HERE

SMRT Trains charged over incident where train rolled over worker's foot that was later amputated

The 2018 incident happened while the worker was on the tracks inspecting for oil leaks.

READ MORE HERE

Working from home: How to stay secure online

One way is to avoid opening files from unknown sources, or if you are not expecting them.

READ MORE HERE

Parliamentary privilege: What it is and why it matters in the Raeesah Khan saga

Parliamentary business can only be properly conducted without fear or favour and hindrance, including from the other branches of Government.

READ MORE HERE

SAF conducts night-time anti-terror drill in Buona Vista

The exercise was led by the SAF's Special Operations Task Force, and H225M medium-lift helicopters from the Republic of Singapore Air Force were also deployed.

READ MORE HERE

Interactive: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore

Waiting longer than usual for a delivery? The world’s logistics network has seen unprecedented upheavals. This is how and why they happened.

READ MORE HERE

