Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8

ComfortDelGro to raise cab fares by around 8% in March
The starting fare of a Hyundai i40 cab will go up to $3.90, and fares for other vehicle types will start at $4.10.
31,500 people eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster yet to make appointments: MOH
askST: Can I go back to work if I still test positive for Covid-19 after seven days?
Do you need an exit test to prove you are no longer infectious? Here's what you need to know.
Hong Kong imposes toughest Covid-19 rules yet as cases soar
S'porean couple fined after harassing neighbours, including a nurse, amid Covid-19 outbreak
SMRT Trains charged over incident where train rolled over worker's foot that was later amputated
The 2018 incident happened while the worker was on the tracks inspecting for oil leaks.
Working from home: How to stay secure online
One way is to avoid opening files from unknown sources, or if you are not expecting them.
Parliamentary privilege: What it is and why it matters in the Raeesah Khan saga
Parliamentary business can only be properly conducted without fear or favour and hindrance, including from the other branches of Government.
SAF conducts night-time anti-terror drill in Buona Vista
The exercise was led by the SAF's Special Operations Task Force, and H225M medium-lift helicopters from the Republic of Singapore Air Force were also deployed.
Interactive: Why a bicycle takes 40 days to reach Singapore
Waiting longer than usual for a delivery? The world’s logistics network has seen unprecedented upheavals. This is how and why they happened.
