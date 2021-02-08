Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 8.

Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years

But government support provided during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 has helped resident households.

READ MORE HERE

Myanmar police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Naypyitaw as rallies enter 3rd straight day

Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organised.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore agencies must subject key Covid-19 expenditures to checks, says public sector accounts watchdog

While it is important to respond quickly to the pandemic, there is a need to ensure accountability, said the Public Accounts Committee in a report.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Pump prices in S'pore rebound to pre-circuit breaker levels

Pump prices started creeping up as soon as the Singapore economy reopened in July.

READ MORE HERE

22 people charged with breaching SHN in 2020

The ICA said that more than 280,000 stay-home notices were issued in 2020.

READ MORE HERE

5 Marina Bay penthouses on sale for $138m may be combined to create 24-bedroom unit

The super penthouse created would be bigger than the one at Wallich Residence recently sold by James Dyson and his wife.

READ MORE HERE

Irresponsible dumping in S'pore still going on but less of an issue thanks to cleaners

While many residents agreed that discarded bulky items were less of a concern this year, others lamented that irresponsible dumping still occurred.

READ MORE HERE

22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 59,721.

READ MORE HERE

GrabPay, Liquid Pay, Singtel Dash roll out PayNow services

Users will now be able to top up their e-wallets directly from their bank accounts and transfer funds between these e-wallets via PayNow.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore recorded over 42 million arrivals and departures in 2020, lowest in 5 years: ICA

Traveller volume fell as demand for air travel came to a halt.

READ MORE HERE