Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 8

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 8.
Real household incomes decline for first time in more than 10 years
But government support provided during the Covid-19 crisis in 2020 has helped resident households.
Myanmar police use water cannon on anti-coup protesters in Naypyitaw as rallies enter 3rd straight day
Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organised.
Singapore agencies must subject key Covid-19 expenditures to checks, says public sector accounts watchdog
While it is important to respond quickly to the pandemic, there is a need to ensure accountability, said the Public Accounts Committee in a report.
Pump prices in S'pore rebound to pre-circuit breaker levels
Pump prices started creeping up as soon as the Singapore economy reopened in July.
22 people charged with breaching SHN in 2020
The ICA said that more than 280,000 stay-home notices were issued in 2020.
5 Marina Bay penthouses on sale for $138m may be combined to create 24-bedroom unit
The super penthouse created would be bigger than the one at Wallich Residence recently sold by James Dyson and his wife.
Irresponsible dumping in S'pore still going on but less of an issue thanks to cleaners
While many residents agreed that discarded bulky items were less of a concern this year, others lamented that irresponsible dumping still occurred.
22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 2 in the community
The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 59,721.
GrabPay, Liquid Pay, Singtel Dash roll out PayNow services
Users will now be able to top up their e-wallets directly from their bank accounts and transfer funds between these e-wallets via PayNow.
S'pore recorded over 42 million arrivals and departures in 2020, lowest in 5 years: ICA
Traveller volume fell as demand for air travel came to a halt.