Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7

HDB to commission study to look into mould issues of Sengkang, Punggol flats

The study is expected to take three to four months.

Police officers need latitude to make quick ground decisions, not have actions unfairly critiqued: Shanmugam

He said an environment where police actions are unfairly critiqued will undermine public trust in the police.

Efforts under way to narrow pay gap between graduates from different institutions: Tan See Leng

Today, the median starting salary for university graduates is about twice that of ITE graduates and about 1½ times that of polytechnic graduates.

S’pore to mark Lee Kuan Yew’s 100th birth anniversary with education fund, publications, exhibitions

Many groups from the community felt it was important to remember the founding prime minister's contributions to Singapore and the ideals he represented.

JCube mall to close down on Aug 6, site to make way for 40-storey residential development

The development is expected to launch for sale in the second half of this year.

SCDF to send 20-man team to aid in Turkey earthquake rescue efforts; Red Cross pledges over $132k

The Operation Lionheart contingent comprises officers from the elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team, paramedics and a doctor.

Cycling: 7,000 participants expected as OCBC Cycle returns with in-person races

Registration for the May 6-7 event began today.

Many unable to send or receive e-mails due to Microsoft Outlook outage

According to outage tracking website downdetector.com, problems with the service were first detected at around 12pm in Singapore.

H&M Ion Orchard outlet to close on March 12

The retailer, which currently has nine outlets in Singapore, shuttered two outlets in recent years.

The Bottom Line: Is coffee good or bad for health?

There are benefits to drinking coffee, but too much caffeine can also be harmful.

