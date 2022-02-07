Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Updated
Published
1 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 7.

 

Budget 2022 statement to be delivered at 3.30pm on Feb 18 by Lawrence Wong

The Straits Times will offer live coverage of the announcements as they are delivered in Parliament. 

READ MORE HERE

Former Accenture Singapore chairman Teo Lay Lim named CEO of SPH Media Group

Ms Teo will take over from interim CEO Patrick Daniel from March 1.

READ MORE HERE

Over 46,000 workers matched to new jobs by NTUC's e2i since pandemic hit Singapore

These workers were placed in new jobs from February 2020 to December last year.

READ MORE HERE

As Singapore ages, end-of-life care must evolve faster: Experts

Care for patients with more complex needs and home palliative care are among areas to look at.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore Airshow will showcase flying displays and flypasts with live stream

The high-fliers will come from four air forces and two commercial companies.

READ MORE HERE

Easing curbs in 'Covid-zero regions' could result in 2 million deaths a year: China study

Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for stringent controls.

READ MORE HERE

Probation for man who stalked two people after they rejected his gift

He threw eggs on the floor outside their unit and took down their Chinese New Year decorations.

READ MORE HERE

Chart-topping pop singer dhruv and his childhood in Singapore

His debut single double take went viral on TikTok and was No. 1 around the region.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore hospitals draw up plans to meet green targets

KTPH is one of four hospitals in South-east Asia to take part in the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign.

READ MORE HERE

ST Scroll Back on CNY birthdays: Ren ri, Jade Emperor and you’re older than you think

Ren ri or "human day" is celebrated on the 7th CNY day. Find out when other special birthdays are marked during the festive period and what to do.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top