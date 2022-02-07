Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 7.
Budget 2022 statement to be delivered at 3.30pm on Feb 18 by Lawrence Wong
The Straits Times will offer live coverage of the announcements as they are delivered in Parliament.
Former Accenture Singapore chairman Teo Lay Lim named CEO of SPH Media Group
Over 46,000 workers matched to new jobs by NTUC's e2i since pandemic hit Singapore
As Singapore ages, end-of-life care must evolve faster: Experts
Care for patients with more complex needs and home palliative care are among areas to look at.
Singapore Airshow will showcase flying displays and flypasts with live stream
Easing curbs in 'Covid-zero regions' could result in 2 million deaths a year: China study
Chinese scientists and public health specialists have reiterated the need for stringent controls.
Probation for man who stalked two people after they rejected his gift
He threw eggs on the floor outside their unit and took down their Chinese New Year decorations.
Chart-topping pop singer dhruv and his childhood in Singapore
Singapore hospitals draw up plans to meet green targets
KTPH is one of four hospitals in South-east Asia to take part in the United Nations' Race to Zero campaign.
ST Scroll Back on CNY birthdays: Ren ri, Jade Emperor and you’re older than you think
Ren ri or "human day" is celebrated on the 7th CNY day. Find out when other special birthdays are marked during the festive period and what to do.