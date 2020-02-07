Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 7.

Coronavirus: Singapore ups outbreak alert to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force



Visitors having their temperature checked before entering the Chingay Parade at the F1 Pit Building on Jan 31, 2020. Singapore moved its disease outbreak response up a level to Orange on Feb 7 as the coronavirus spread further within the country. PHOTO: ST FILE



With Code Orange, new measures will be in place. These include schools cancelling all inter-school events and external activities, and regular temperature taking at workplaces.

Coronavirus: New measures to kick in as Singapore moves to Code Orange



Farrer Park Primary School pupils during a temperature-checking exercise on Feb 7, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



It is only the second time Singapore has activated Code Orange. The first was for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.

Coronavirus: What we know about the 3 new Singaporean patients confirmed with no known links



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Singapore has 33 confirmed cases of the coronavirus now. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The VJC teacher did not interact with her colleagues and students after she developed symptoms on Sunday, says MOH.

Coronavirus: 41-year-old infected Singaporean had lohei lunch with colleagues; at least eight now quarantined



The man is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases in an isolation room. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



He had a lohei lunch with about 20 colleagues at a well-known Chinese restaurant in Jurong on the day he developed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus: MHA investigating religious teacher for 'xenophobic, racist' posts



The twin towers of the New Phoenix Park which houses the Ministry of Home Affairs and the police headquarters. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating online posts made by a Singapore religious teacher about the coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Coronavirus: Five Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Yokohama



Men wearing protective gear are seen near the cruise ship Diamond Princess at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb 7, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Five Singaporeans are aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan that saw its number of passengers infected with the coronavirus jump to 61 on Friday.

Singapore to send test kits, machines that screen for coronavirus to China, says Heng Swee Keat



Lab technicians testing for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) pathogens at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. Singapore is sending test kits that can conduct an initial 10,000 tests as well as three PCR machines to China. PHOTO: ST FILE



Singapore is sending an initial 10,000 test kits as well as three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines that screen people for the coronavirus to China.

DBS downgrades Singapore's 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.9% due to likely hit from coronavirus



The concern is that the impact from the novel coronavirus could be deeper than the Sars outbreak in 2003. PHOTO: AFP



This is considering the likely hits to consumer and business sentiments, tourism and the regional supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak.

Satisfaction with MRT, buses slips despite improved reliability



Overall satisfaction registered a score of 7.8 compared with 7.9 in 2018 and 7.7 in 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



Public transport satisfaction dipped slightly last year, pulled down by factors such as travel times, accessibility, service information and customer service.

27 weeks' jail for former Yale-NUS College student who filmed female housemates in shower

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

