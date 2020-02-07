Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 7

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 7.
Coronavirus: Singapore ups outbreak alert to Orange as more cases surface with no known links; more measures in force
With Code Orange, new measures will be in place. These include schools cancelling all inter-school events and external activities, and regular temperature taking at workplaces.
Coronavirus: New measures to kick in as Singapore moves to Code Orange
It is only the second time Singapore has activated Code Orange. The first was for the H1N1 outbreak in 2009.
Coronavirus: What we know about the 3 new Singaporean patients confirmed with no known links
The VJC teacher did not interact with her colleagues and students after she developed symptoms on Sunday, says MOH.
Coronavirus: 41-year-old infected Singaporean had lohei lunch with colleagues; at least eight now quarantined
He had a lohei lunch with about 20 colleagues at a well-known Chinese restaurant in Jurong on the day he developed symptoms of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: MHA investigating religious teacher for 'xenophobic, racist' posts
The Ministry of Home Affairs is investigating online posts made by a Singapore religious teacher about the coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Coronavirus: Five Singaporeans aboard the quarantined cruise ship in waters off Yokohama
Five Singaporeans are aboard the quarantined cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan that saw its number of passengers infected with the coronavirus jump to 61 on Friday.
Singapore to send test kits, machines that screen for coronavirus to China, says Heng Swee Keat
Singapore is sending an initial 10,000 test kits as well as three polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machines that screen people for the coronavirus to China.
DBS downgrades Singapore's 2020 GDP growth forecast to 0.9% due to likely hit from coronavirus
This is considering the likely hits to consumer and business sentiments, tourism and the regional supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak.
Satisfaction with MRT, buses slips despite improved reliability
Public transport satisfaction dipped slightly last year, pulled down by factors such as travel times, accessibility, service information and customer service.
27 weeks' jail for former Yale-NUS College student who filmed female housemates in shower
The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty.