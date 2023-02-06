Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Postal voting for overseas S’poreans, polling stations for nursing homes in changes to election laws

The new Bill will also allow polling stations to be placed in adjacent constituencies.

READ MORE HERE

Reasons for funding SPH Media still valid; circulation issue will not affect decision: Josephine Teo

Circulation numbers were not a key consideration in assessing the funding required for SMT’s transformation, she said.

READ MORE HERE

Insufficient evidence to prosecute those involved in Keppel O&M corruption probe: Indranee

If compelling and new evidence surfaces, the Public Prosecutor can and will reevaluate the decision, she added.

READ MORE HERE

Bill on plastic bag charge tabled, shoppers to pay 5 cents or more at most supermarkets from mid-2023

Two-thirds of all supermarket outlets will impose a charge on all materials of disposable bags.

READ MORE HERE

SG Arrival Card will be a permanent feature to guard against importing diseases of concern: Ong Ye Kung

All travellers entering Singapore via air and sea checkpoints have to fill up the card within three days prior to their arrival.

READ MORE HERE

ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13

LTA said the changes are in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January.

READ MORE HERE

New ez-link family account feature lets users link 7 cards to 1 account

The main account holder will be able to view transaction records of the linked cards and also see where each card was used.

READ MORE HERE

‘We were shaken like a cradle’: Major earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey, Syria

The quake was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.

READ MORE HERE

Man who co-owns $1.5m condo with mother loses his share after suing her

His mother argued that the funds he used to pay for the unit had come from her share of the money her late husband left to family members.

READ MORE HERE

5 tips for travelling with kids

Checking out beaches and picking a child-friendly hotel prior to the trip are some hacks for those travelling with kids.

READ MORE HERE

