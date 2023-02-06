Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 6

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Postal voting for overseas S’poreans, polling stations for nursing homes in changes to election laws
The new Bill will also allow polling stations to be placed in adjacent constituencies.
Reasons for funding SPH Media still valid; circulation issue will not affect decision: Josephine Teo
Circulation numbers were not a key consideration in assessing the funding required for SMT’s transformation, she said.
Insufficient evidence to prosecute those involved in Keppel O&M corruption probe: Indranee
If compelling and new evidence surfaces, the Public Prosecutor can and will reevaluate the decision, she added.
Bill on plastic bag charge tabled, shoppers to pay 5 cents or more at most supermarkets from mid-2023
Two-thirds of all supermarket outlets will impose a charge on all materials of disposable bags.
SG Arrival Card will be a permanent feature to guard against importing diseases of concern: Ong Ye Kung
All travellers entering Singapore via air and sea checkpoints have to fill up the card within three days prior to their arrival.
ERP rates at five locations to go up by $1 from Feb 13
LTA said the changes are in response to traffic conditions observed throughout January.
New ez-link family account feature lets users link 7 cards to 1 account
The main account holder will be able to view transaction records of the linked cards and also see where each card was used.
‘We were shaken like a cradle’: Major earthquake kills more than 1,300 in Turkey, Syria
Man who co-owns $1.5m condo with mother loses his share after suing her
His mother argued that the funds he used to pay for the unit had come from her share of the money her late husband left to family members.
5 tips for travelling with kids
Checking out beaches and picking a child-friendly hotel prior to the trip are some hacks for those travelling with kids.