Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 6

Employers must notify MOM of workers returning from China



Manpower Minister Josephine Teo and National Development Minister Lawrence Wong during a visit to the Tuas View Dormitory on Feb 6, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



Employers will also receive $100 a day for each worker serving the 14-day leave of absence.

Coronavirus: Impact on aviation sector will be worse than Sars outbreak, says Khaw Boon Wan



Businesses at Jewel Changi Airport told The Straits Times that the crowd at the complex has noticeably thinned with travel restrictions kicking in and the growing severity of the virus' spread. PHOTO: ST FILE



This is so because China is now a much larger market and a much larger source of tourism for Singapore and the region, he said during a visit to Changi Airport.

Coronavirus: Hotel revenues take a hit as cancellation numbers grow



Village Hotel Sentosa has seen an increase in cancellations since the outbreak. PHOTO: ST FILE



Hotel occupancy here has been badly hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

WHO investigates Singapore conference linked to coronavirus spread



A spokesman for the Grand Hyatt said the hotel had been deep cleaned after it was first informed of the incident by the health ministry on Tuesday. PHOTO: ST FILE



At least three employees of a multinational company that held a meeting of more than 100 international staff in Singapore have contracted the new coronavirus.

Outdoor adventure camp operators left hanging after suspension of mass gatherings, school camps



The operators said there are sunk costs - food preparations for some camps are under way, logistics and transport have been booked, and camp leaders and freelancers have committed their time. PHOTO: ST FILE



At least 108 upcoming local camp and enrichment programmes and 21 overseas programmes, run by 19 operators, have been hit by the sudden announcement on Tuesday (Feb 4) that large group and communal activities are to be suspended in schools from Wednesday.

Coronavirus: Cleaning stepped up at all hawker centres across Singapore



Disinfectant has been added to the hand soap solutions provided in the hawker centres and will be constantly topped up by cleaners. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



The National Environment Agency (NEA) has stepped up cleaning efforts at all hawker centres across Singapore in light of the coronavirus situation.

Singapore policemen share stories of secret societies, hell riders and cold-blooded murders



(From left) Mr Chan Soo Wah, 74, exhibition guide and retired police officer; Supt Abdul Halim Osman, 55, serving police officer; and Mr Nasir Said, 65, exhibition guide and retired police officer. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



As the police celebrate their 200th anniversary, The Straits Times speaks to past and present police officers who have been part of the police force's transformation.

12 months' probation for woman who wounded neighbour's religious feelings



Lee Dji Lin, who has delusional disorder, threw raw pork in front of her neighbour's flat, among other things. ST PHOTO: WONG KWAI CHOW



Even after she was given a Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) for acts such as placing raw pork in front of her Malay-Muslim neighbour's flat, Lee Dji Lin chose to target her neighbour again.

ICA, HSA seize more than $60,000 worth of e-vaporisers and accessories



E-vaporisers and e-liquid cartridges found in a vehicle intercepted at Woodlands Checkpoint, on Jan 23, 2020. PHOTOS: HEALTH SCIENCES AUTHORITY



These illegal items were seized at Woodlands Checkpoint on Jan 23 and the homes of five suspected peddlers.

SAF ends bush fire deployment in Australia



A farmer from Combienbar, Victoria, who was grateful to the RSAF team for delivering hay for his livestock. On the left is 1WO Sukhvinder Singh and on the right, a soldier from the Australian Defence Force. PHOTO: MINDEF



The two CH-47 Chinook helicopters and RSAF personnel involved will arrive back in Oakey on Friday.

