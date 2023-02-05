Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 5

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Private school bus operators struggle with ageing and shrinking driver population, higher costs
Younger drivers also prefer other jobs like last-mile delivery services with flexible schedules.
St Stephen’s School to have new school bus operator from March; fares up by as much as 89.4%
There were numerous complaints from parents about the previous bus operator's poor standard of service just weeks into the new school year.
MP Tin Pei Ling joins Grab: Conflict of interest or much ado about nothing?
Many MPs hold day jobs, says deputy news editor Grace Ho. What makes Ms Tin's case different, and why the public outcry now?
China protests US downing of suspected spy balloon, keeps right for ‘reaction’
A senior US administration official said that after the balloon was shot down, the US government spoke directly with China about the action.
S’pore will study feasibility of single clearance system when it gets proposal: ICA
On Friday, Malaysian news outlet The Star reported that Malaysia has proposed the idea to allow commuters to clear customs just once in order to ease congestion.
Nature reserve visitors should be responsible, while trails, features should be reliable: Experts
Those visiting nature reserves and marine habitats should take precautions, such as watching for storm clouds, and also report potential dangers.
HPB to increase capacity of physical activity programmes, adjust National Steps Challenge
More residents will be able to access free physical activities such as kickboxing and yoga at community spaces islandwide.
Staying socially connected: 3 seniors on staying healthy with meaningful work
They have been able to take care of their health, stay active and connect with others to ward off loneliness.
‘I don’t know what I did wrong’, says Malaysia’s ex-PM Mahathir on his GE defeat
He secured just 4,566 votes, losing his deposit to Perikatan Nasional’s Suhaimi Abdullah who had the backing of 25,463 voters.
Elderly woman in hit-and-run accident in Pasir Ris dies from injuries
The woman was allegedly knocked down by the van driver at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 6 and Pasir Ris Drive 1 on Jan 27.