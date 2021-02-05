Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 5.

Chinatown to restrict access, no light-up this weekend and on CNY Eve

74 people were also fined for flouting rules at parks and beaches while 12 F&B outlets were penalised.

Helping workers, businesses to adapt and grow a key priority for Budget 2021: DPM Heng

The Government will continue to support workers and businesses, especially those in hard-hit sectors.

Malaysian who left hostel 4 times while on SHN has PR status revoked

He is the first to have his PR status revoked for breaching Covid-19 rules.

S'pore unis must do more to transform themselves: Lawrence Wong

He laid out three ways in which Singapore universities can do better.

S'pore should not change plans to raise retirement, re-employment ages: NTUC's Heng Chee How

The planned increase in CPF contribution rates should not be deferred further, he added.

S'pore billionaire gets windfall as dream deal with Nippon Paint comes true

The family of tycoon Goh Cheng Liang has gained control of Japan's biggest paint-maker.

Biden withdraws Trump pick for US ambassador to Singapore

Trump had nominated businesswoman Barbera Hale Thornhill for the role in September 2019.

25 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including first in workers' dorm since Jan 16

There was one community case and 23 were imported.

Myanmar coup: S'poreans in Yangon carry on with daily life amid air of uncertainty

So far, military rule has made little difference to daily life, Singaporeans in Myanmar told ST.

SportSG vows to clamp down on reselling of public sports facility bookings

SportSG is monitoring resellers' accounts and has "blacklisted and suspended 255 accounts".

