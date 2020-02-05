Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 5

Coronavirus: Cleaning stepped up in public housing estates in Singapore





Cleaner, Madam Ling Li, 70, cleaning the buttons inside the lift at Blk 890C Tampines Ave 1, on Feb 05, 2020. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Lift buttons are being cleaned thrice a day with disinfectant, and so are other high-traffic areas and touchpoints such as playgrounds, fitness corners, railings and benches.

askST: When will the coronavirus outbreak ease?





An elderly lady in a wheelchair wearing a mask at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, on Feb 4, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Professor Paul Tambyah said the virus will likely die down when the hot season hits China.

Coronavirus: Grand Hyatt Singapore disinfecting rooms and public areas after two travellers test positive



The Grand Hyatt Singapore is disinfecting its public areas and rooms after two business travellers linked to a conference at the hotel tested positive for the coronavirus. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The two men had attended a business conference at the hotel in mid-January.

COE prices tumble sharply following coronavirus outbreak, Cats A and B down by $5,000 or more





COE prices on Feb 5, 2020 closed mostly lower with premiums for small and big cars and the open category seeing their sharpest declines in recent memory. PHOTO: ST FILE



Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums for cars and motorcycles ended lower at the latest tender Wednesday as consumer sentiment weakened in light of the developing coronavirus crisis.

'Sufficient room' for Singdollar to ease within current policy stance in face of coronavirus outbreak: MAS





MAS reduced slightly the rate of appreciation of its Singdollar exchange rate policy band in October 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE



The MAS said there is sufficient room within its current policy band to allow for an easing of the Singdollar exchange rate if the economy weakens due to the coronavirus outbreak.

First court challenge against fake news law fails; High Court dismisses SDP's appeal





A photo taken on Jan 16, 2020, showing Singapore Democratic Party secretary-general Chee Soon Juan (left) and vice-chairman John Tan leaving the Supreme Court. PHOTO: ST FILE



The High Court has dismissed the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) appeal to set aside the correction directions issued against it under the fake news law.

Jail and caning for tutor who had sex with Primary 6 pupil

A tutor who began dating his pupil when he was 41 and she was 11 was sentenced to 10 years and 10 months' jail on Wednesday.

Spike in scam cases pushed up crime rate last year to highest in 9 years





E-commerce scams, loan scams and credit-for-sex scams made up more than 60 per cent of the top 10 scam types last year. PHOTO: ST FILE



Scammers took more than $160 million from their victims last year, marking a 50 per cent surge in such cases and pushing the overall crime rate to its highest in nine years.

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7





The 138-seat restaurant includes design elements such as Peranakan-style tiles, old-school shutters and doors, and rattan ceiling fans. PHOTO: SHAKESHACK



Its menu debuts the brand's Chick'n Shack - which includes a chicken breast slow-cooked in a creamy buttermilk marinade and fried.

Singapore Scene: New music from Singapore Idol winner Sezairi, Rebel Hifi, Lincey & Joie Tan and more





PHOTOS: SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, BENNETT BAY, FORESTS, LINEATH / FACEBOOK



From new music by a former Singapore Idol winner to several collaborations among home-grown artists, The Straits Times highlights 10 new releases by Singapore acts in the past month.

