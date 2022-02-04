Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 4.
MAS to publish framework on sharing liability for scam losses in next 3 months
OCBC's goodwill payouts to scam victims were a one-off gesture and do not set a precedent for future cases, it said.
S'pore in strong position to ease restrictions further, say some experts
Easing measures does not mean doing away with all safety measures, they said. But there are some that may no longer be as useful.
Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment
In a video message, he said he goes back to the hospital in the evenings after spending the day at home.
askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?
General practitioner clinics have been reporting a surge in walk-in, mildly symptomatic Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.
Healing the Divide's Iris Koh granted bail, gets new charge for tearing police statement
As part of bail conditions, she is not allowed to contact members of the group, among other people.
More than 192,000 kids in S'pore receive Covid-19 jab; 2 vaccination centres to close
askST: What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?
How effective is the drug and are there any side effects? ST looks at what is known about the pill.
Sporting Life: Perilous, peculiar Winter Games is the height of cool
If you're a sports fan, irrespective of your geography, watching is mandatory. Summer or winter, it scarcely matters.
6 reasons Facebook parent Meta is in trouble
Meta suffered the stock market's biggest one-day wipe-out ever on Thursday as its stock plummeted 26 per cent.
Motor Mouth: Why I'm not completely in love with electric vehicles yet
In purely economic terms, EVs still do not make much sense to the man in the street - despite the sizeable tax rebates, says ST's Christopher Tan.