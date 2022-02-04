Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Updated
Published
30 sec ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 4.

MAS to publish framework on sharing liability for scam losses in next 3 months

OCBC's goodwill payouts to scam victims were a one-off gesture and do not set a precedent for future cases, it said.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore in strong position to ease restrictions further, say some experts

Easing measures does not mean doing away with all safety measures, they said. But there are some that may no longer be as useful.

READ MORE HERE

Mahathir allowed home but still receiving hospital treatment

In a video message, he said he goes back to the hospital in the evenings after spending the day at home.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

askST: Do I need an MC if I get Covid-19 and feel well, but cannot WFH?

General practitioner clinics have been reporting a surge in walk-in, mildly symptomatic Covid-19 cases since the start of the year.

READ MORE HERE

Healing the Divide's Iris Koh granted bail, gets new charge for tearing police statement

As part of bail conditions, she is not allowed to contact members of the group, among other people.

READ MORE HERE

More than 192,000 kids in S'pore receive Covid-19 jab; 2 vaccination centres to close

The vaccination centres in Nanyang and Queenstown community clubs will be closed.

READ MORE HERE

askST: What is Paxlovid, the Pfizer pill approved for Covid-19 treatment in S'pore?

How effective is the drug and are there any side effects? ST looks at what is known about the pill.

READ MORE HERE

Sporting Life: Perilous, peculiar Winter Games is the height of cool

If you're a sports fan, irrespective of your geography, watching is mandatory. Summer or winter, it scarcely matters.

READ MORE HERE

6 reasons Facebook parent Meta is in trouble

Meta suffered the stock market's biggest one-day wipe-out ever on Thursday as its stock plummeted 26 per cent.

READ MORE HERE

Motor Mouth: Why I'm not completely in love with electric vehicles yet

In purely economic terms, EVs still do not make much sense to the man in the street - despite the sizeable tax rebates, says ST's Christopher Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top