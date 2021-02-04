Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 4.

S'pore's 4th desalination plant, which can treat sea and reservoir water, officially opens

The Keppel Marina East plant can treat up to 7% of Singapore's daily water needs.

Linggiu Reservoir, S'pore's main water source in Malaysia, back at healthy levels

This is the first time water levels have recovered to healthy levels following a dry spell in 2016.

Over 3,700 BTO flats on offer, including first assisted living housing for seniors

The flats are in Kallang/Whampoa, Toa Payoh (Bidadari), Bukit Batok and Tengah.

ACS(I) boy dies after accident during school camp activity at Safra Yishun

The 15-year-old was taken to hospital after the incident on Wednesday and died the following morning.

13 million-dollar resale flats sold in Jan, including $1.21m Bishan DBSS unit

Resale prices rose by 1.7 per cent last month, compared with December 2020.

22 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

This takes Singapore's total to 59,624.

Jurong East integrated transport hub construction to begin, 12 years after first mention

Building works should start as early as Q2, in time for its previously set completion year of 2027.

Malaysia takes tougher approach to ensure MCO compliance

The government plans to raise fines for repeat offenders of the MCO and jail them for certain offences.

Myanmar Internet providers block Facebook services after government order

Opposition to the junta has emerged very strongly on the social media platform.

Twelve Cupcakes co-founder Jaime Teo admits failing to prevent firm from underpaying foreign staff

The former model admitted that she had been neglectful.

