Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Two of the new cases work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road, in Lavender, that caters to Chinese tour groups.
askST: To mask or not? Best ways to protect yourself against coronavirus
Wearing masks may give a false sense of security, and people may become lax about taking other protective steps, such as washing their hands frequently.
Coronavirus: Travel insurance may not cover losses from the virus outbreak in Wuhan
Coverage of certain parts of mainland China may also be affected as the outbreak situation develops, according to a General Insurance Association update on Tuesday.
Natas fair postponed to May as low turnout expected following coronavirus outbreak
Exhibitors were concerned over the expected turnout for the fair, Natas president Steven Ler said in a statement. Natas is considering holding a smaller fair in February.
Malaysia confirms first citizen with coronavirus: Man was in S'pore for meeting with China colleagues last month
The Malaysian man had travelled to Singapore for a meeting from Jan 16 to 23 with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.
In Pictures: Empty streets in China amid coronavirus outbreak
Streets in China have emptied as people avoid crowded places because of the coronavirus outbreak, which first began in Wuhan.
Debate starts on Bill that raises penalties for active mobility offences; extends e-scooter footpath ban from April
In another proposed change, those under age 16 will no longer be able to ride e-scooters on public paths without adult supervision.
High-flying Citigroup bond trader suspended for allegedly stealing food from office canteen
Mr Paras Shah, head of high-yield credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa left Citigroup last month over the issue.
Najib takes one last swipe at Jho Low on his final day at SRC International trial
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said Jho Low convinced him that he had a special relationship with the Saudis and could deliver when it came to dealing with them.
Iowa Democratic caucuses: Bernie Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Pete Buttigieg
Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal campaign data that placed him ahead of Pete Buttigieg after a major delay to the release of official results.