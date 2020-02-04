Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 4

Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China



Two of the new cases work at Yong Thai Hang (above), a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road that caters to Chinese tour groups. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Two of the new cases work at Yong Thai Hang, a Chinese health products shop in Cavan Road, in Lavender, that caters to Chinese tour groups.

Related Story Singapore Budget 2020: Sign up for special newsletter

READ MORE HERE

askST: To mask or not? Best ways to protect yourself against coronavirus



The longer you wear a surgical mask, the less effective it becomes, especially if it gets damp from your breath. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Wearing masks may give a false sense of security, and people may become lax about taking other protective steps, such as washing their hands frequently.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: Travel insurance may not cover losses from the virus outbreak in Wuhan



A Health Alert Notice is placed near the Changi Airport T1 Arrival Immigration on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Coverage of certain parts of mainland China may also be affected as the outbreak situation develops, according to a General Insurance Association update on Tuesday.

READ MORE HERE

Natas fair postponed to May as low turnout expected following coronavirus outbreak





National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) exhibition has been postponed to May due to concerns over expected turnout. PHOTO: ZAOBAO



Exhibitors were concerned over the expected turnout for the fair, Natas president Steven Ler said in a statement. Natas is considering holding a smaller fair in February.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia confirms first citizen with coronavirus: Man was in S'pore for meeting with China colleagues last month





A nurse checks the temperature of a visitor as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Malaysian man had travelled to Singapore for a meeting from Jan 16 to 23 with colleagues from China - including one from Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

READ MORE HERE

In Pictures: Empty streets in China amid coronavirus outbreak





A man wearing a face mask as he practises Chinese calligraphy on a pavement in Jiujiang, Jiangxi province, on Feb 3, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Streets in China have emptied as people avoid crowded places because of the coronavirus outbreak, which first began in Wuhan.

READ MORE HERE

Debate starts on Bill that raises penalties for active mobility offences; extends e-scooter footpath ban from April





Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said that the new regulations will increase awareness of rules, tackle distracted riding among users, and ensure that only compliant devices are used on public paths. PHOTO: ST FILE



In another proposed change, those under age 16 will no longer be able to ride e-scooters on public paths without adult supervision.

READ MORE HERE

High-flying Citigroup bond trader suspended for allegedly stealing food from office canteen





Paras Shah, who likely earned over £1 million a year, abruptly left his position after the bank alleged he had stolen food from the canteen at its European headquarters in Canary Wharf, London. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Paras Shah, head of high-yield credit trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa left Citigroup last month over the issue.

READ MORE HERE

Najib takes one last swipe at Jho Low on his final day at SRC International trial





Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said Jho Low convinced him that he had a special relationship with the Saudis and could deliver when it came to dealing with them. PHOTO: REUTERS



Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said Jho Low convinced him that he had a special relationship with the Saudis and could deliver when it came to dealing with them.

READ MORE HERE

Iowa Democratic caucuses: Bernie Sanders claims Iowa lead, ahead of Pete Buttigieg





US Senator Bernie Sanders at the Caucus Night Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb 3, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Senator Bernie Sanders claimed victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday, citing internal campaign data that placed him ahead of Pete Buttigieg after a major delay to the release of official results.

READ MORE HERE