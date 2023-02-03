Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Consumers lost over $645k in prepayments in 2022, beauty industry recorded highest losses: Case
The beauty industry recorded more than $285,000 in prepayment losses, or 44 per cent of the annual amount.
Long-delayed Changi viaduct to open on Feb 19
Malaysia proposes letting travellers clear Customs once across Causeway
The proposal is still at the initial stages, said Johor works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.
SPH Media circulation issue, public housing affordability to be aired in Parliament next week
MPs have filed 17 questions about the overstatement of circulation figures at SPH Media.
About 78,500 students to benefit from increase in tuition fee bursaries
Diploma and degree students from lower-income families will receive the highest increase in subsidies.
Baby found with fractured skull in January dies; woman’s assault charge upgraded to murder
The woman is accused of forcefully dropping the two-month-old girl into a cot in a Sembawang flat.
Long queues at Singapore Pools outlets in run-up to $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw
The prospect of landing a potential life-changing windfall is alluring to many punters.
Man admits hitting elderly smoker at void deck who fell and later died
Allan Chua Kim Wee pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt.
No League Cup final broadcast on Singtel, StarHub; Man United, Newcastle fans baffled by decision
Tom Hanks’ diet Coke and champagne concoction: Yay or yuck?
Diet Coke, milk, tomato juice or absinthe: Which unusual mixer goes well with the bubbly?