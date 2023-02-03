Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Consumers lost over $645k in prepayments in 2022, beauty industry recorded highest losses: Case

The beauty industry recorded more than $285,000 in prepayment losses, or 44 per cent of the annual amount.

READ MORE HERE

Long-delayed Changi viaduct to open on Feb 19

A section of the viaduct collapsed in July 2017, killing one worker.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia proposes letting travellers clear Customs once across Causeway

The proposal is still at the initial stages, said Johor works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

READ MORE HERE

SPH Media circulation issue, public housing affordability to be aired in Parliament next week

MPs have filed 17 questions about the overstatement of circulation figures at SPH Media.

READ MORE HERE

About 78,500 students to benefit from increase in tuition fee bursaries

Diploma and degree students from lower-income families will receive the highest increase in subsidies.

READ MORE HERE

Baby found with fractured skull in January dies; woman’s assault charge upgraded to murder

The woman is accused of forcefully dropping the two-month-old girl into a cot in a Sembawang flat.

READ MORE HERE

Long queues at Singapore Pools outlets in run-up to $12m Toto Hong Bao Draw

The prospect of landing a potential life-changing windfall is alluring to many punters.

READ MORE HERE

Man admits hitting elderly smoker at void deck who fell and later died

Allan Chua Kim Wee pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing hurt which causes grievous hurt.

READ MORE HERE

No League Cup final broadcast on Singtel, StarHub; Man United, Newcastle fans baffled by decision

Both clubs will be aiming to end a long trophy drought in the Feb 26 game.

READ MORE HERE

Tom Hanks’ diet Coke and champagne concoction: Yay or yuck?

With Tom Hanks revealing his hankering for a mix of Diet Coke and champagne, The Straits Times asked Anti:dote bar to create a variety of other champagne cocktails, including milk and Yakult.

Diet Coke, milk, tomato juice or absinthe: Which unusual mixer goes well with the bubbly?

READ MORE HERE

