Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 3. 

 

S'poreans to get help to manage cost of living, more Covid-19 support in Budget 2022

The Government will also focus on putting Singapore in a stronger position post-pandemic, said the Finance Minister.

READ MORE HERE

HSA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid, first oral tablet to be used in Singapore to treat Covid-19

The drug was granted interim authorisation under the Health Sciences Authority's Pandemic Special Access Route on Jan 31.

READ MORE HERE

Genting HK's Dream Cruises files winding-up application

Dream Cruises is one of the operators running cruises to nowhere in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Marina Bay Sands expansion to complete in 2026, $1.35b hotel renovation also under way

In spite of labour and supply chain risks, images show that construction at MBS has been "moving at a very good pace".

READ MORE HERE

SIA ranked top global airline, leading Asian firm in Fortune's top 50 list

The Singapore carrier came in 32nd overall, up two spots from 34th last year.

READ MORE HERE

Govt launches online survey seeking views on how to rejuvenate heartland shops

HDB has around 15,000 shops spread out across town centres, neighbourhood areas and precinct shop clusters.

READ MORE HERE

Briton accused of not wearing mask allegedly obstructed auxiliary cop from carrying out duties

Philip Richard Mockridge is accused of committing the offence when he turned up at the State Courts last month.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for man who threw Molotov cocktail into house compound on loan shark's behalf

The man had borrowed more than $30,000 from unlicensed moneylenders and decided to work for one of them.

READ MORE HERE

Bali to welcome first international tourist flight

Vaccinated tourists to the holiday island must quarantine between five and seven days at hotels or on vessels offshore.

READ MORE HERE

Many turn to bullet journaling to get organised, for mental well-being

Bullet journaling combines day planning, habit tracking and diary writing in creative, functional and mindful ways.

READ MORE HERE

