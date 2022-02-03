Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 3.
S'poreans to get help to manage cost of living, more Covid-19 support in Budget 2022
The Government will also focus on putting Singapore in a stronger position post-pandemic, said the Finance Minister.
HSA approves Pfizer's Paxlovid, first oral tablet to be used in Singapore to treat Covid-19
The drug was granted interim authorisation under the Health Sciences Authority's Pandemic Special Access Route on Jan 31.
Genting HK's Dream Cruises files winding-up application
Marina Bay Sands expansion to complete in 2026, $1.35b hotel renovation also under way
In spite of labour and supply chain risks, images show that construction at MBS has been "moving at a very good pace".
SIA ranked top global airline, leading Asian firm in Fortune's top 50 list
Govt launches online survey seeking views on how to rejuvenate heartland shops
HDB has around 15,000 shops spread out across town centres, neighbourhood areas and precinct shop clusters.
Briton accused of not wearing mask allegedly obstructed auxiliary cop from carrying out duties
Philip Richard Mockridge is accused of committing the offence when he turned up at the State Courts last month.
Jail for man who threw Molotov cocktail into house compound on loan shark's behalf
The man had borrowed more than $30,000 from unlicensed moneylenders and decided to work for one of them.
Bali to welcome first international tourist flight
Vaccinated tourists to the holiday island must quarantine between five and seven days at hotels or on vessels offshore.
Many turn to bullet journaling to get organised, for mental well-being
Bullet journaling combines day planning, habit tracking and diary writing in creative, functional and mindful ways.