Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 3.
S'pore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine; first shipment to arrive around March
It will be progressively rolled out for individuals aged 18 years and older.
Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi charged with breaching import-export laws
She has been remanded in detention until Feb 15, a police document said.
Additional Covid-19 testing for maids, confinement nannies entering S'pore
New measures will apply to workers with recent travel history to higher-risk territories.
ISD adjusts rehab approach amid trend of young people falling prey to terrorist ideology
Additional attention is paid to address the non-ideological factors that led to radicalisation.
Google co-founder Sergey Brin's family office to open in Singapore
He is the latest tycoon to take advantage of the low taxes and generous incentives for family offices.
Most businesses to reopen during Malaysia's MCO extension: Sources
This comes despite rising Covid-19 infections and stricter protocols during the MCO extension.
8½ years' jail for woman who abused family friend till 'near death' state, twisted her toe with pliers
The victim was left with 10 missing teeth as well as multiple wounds and burns.
$3b in top-ups to CPF accounts made last year by 140,000 members
More than 1 in 3 of those who made top-ups last year were first-timers.
Singapore, Italy are most vacation-deprived countries: Expedia survey
84 per cent of the 18 to 34 age group surveyed expressed vacation deprivation.
18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community
This takes Singapore's total to 59,602.