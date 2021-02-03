Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 3.

S'pore approves Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine; first shipment to arrive around March

It will be progressively rolled out for individuals aged 18 years and older.



Myanmar coup: Suu Kyi charged with breaching import-export laws

She has been remanded in detention until Feb 15, a police document said.



Additional Covid-19 testing for maids, confinement nannies entering S'pore

New measures will apply to workers with recent travel history to higher-risk territories.



ISD adjusts rehab approach amid trend of young people falling prey to terrorist ideology

Additional attention is paid to address the non-ideological factors that led to radicalisation.



Google co-founder Sergey Brin's family office to open in Singapore

He is the latest tycoon to take advantage of the low taxes and generous incentives for family offices.



Most businesses to reopen during Malaysia's MCO extension: Sources

This comes despite rising Covid-19 infections and stricter protocols during the MCO extension.



8½ years' jail for woman who abused family friend till 'near death' state, twisted her toe with pliers

The victim was left with 10 missing teeth as well as multiple wounds and burns.



$3b in top-ups to CPF accounts made last year by 140,000 members

More than 1 in 3 of those who made top-ups last year were first-timers.



Singapore, Italy are most vacation-deprived countries: Expedia survey

84 per cent of the 18 to 34 age group surveyed expressed vacation deprivation.



18 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, with 1 in community

This takes Singapore's total to 59,602.

