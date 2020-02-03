Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Multiple lines of defence in place to guard against local spread of coronavirus in S'pore: Gan Kim Yong



A photo taken on Jan 30, 2020, shows a person being screened at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



In his ministerial statement in Parliament, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also sounded the alert that there could be a long road ahead in the fight against the virus.

524 people under quarantine for coronavirus in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong





Heritage Chalet in Pasir Ris, seen here in a photo taken on Jan 26, 2020, is one of the government quarantine facilities. PHOTO: ST FILE



Of these, 222 are in government quarantine facilities and 302 are at home.

Some exhibitors drop out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus; South Korea's Black Eagles a no-show





Private jets on display at the Singapore Airshow, on Feb 8, 2018. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some aerospace companies including business jet manufacturers Textron and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream division said they no longer planned to attend the Singapore Airshow due to the new coronavirus epidemic.

Discoloured tap water at BMTC on Pulau Tekong due to naturally occurring minerals, says Masagos





Officers from national water agency PUB collecting water samples from taps for testing at the Basic Military Training Centre on Pulau Tekong on Nov 22, 2019. PHOTO: BASIC MILITARY TRAINING CENTRE MEDIA TEAM



National water agency PUB will work with BMTC to clean the water mains during the first half of this year.

New citizens have negligible effect on citizen unemployment rate, says Josephine Teo





Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said that out of 3.5 million Singapore citizens, significantly less than 1 per cent received their citizenship within the past year. PHOTO: ST FILE



The addition of new citizens has a negligible effect on Singapore's citizen unemployment rate, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Monday.

Survey shows 80% of job seekers do not feel discriminated by race, gender or marital status





Most employees feel fairly treated by organisations in terms of employment terms and benefits, training, career development and performance evaluation, according to findings from a 2018 Ministry of Manpower survey. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Most employees also feel fairly treated by organisations in terms of employment terms and benefits, training, career development and performance evaluation.

Holland Village shophouse, land parcels up for sale at $13.8m





The freehold properties have a total strata area of about 1,840 sq ft. Meanwhile, the front and rear land parcels span a combined land area of about 1,020 sq ft. PHOTO: CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD



The two units at 26A and 26C Lorong Mambong are a three-minute walk from the Holland Village MRT station.

A&E departments at public hospitals can manage all life-threatening emergencies, says Edwin Tong





The A&E departments at eight public hospitals across the island, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital (pictured), offer adequate coverage to attend to emergency cases in Singapore. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



Private hospitals here, however, are currently not configured to manage all life-threatening emergencies or cases involving multiple patients with serious injuries.

Personal details disclosed to correct errors in public complaints without ambiguity, says Janil





Dr Janil said that on occasion, it would be necessary to disclose an individual's identity even when the publicised complaint was anonymous. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



An individual's personal details will be disclosed only if it is relevant to a case and necessary to make the Government's clarifications clear and indisputable.

Solar panel installation numbers growing at sizzling pace





Entrepreneur Andy Schmidt installed solar panels on the entire surface area of his roof in Serangoon Gardens at a cost of $18,000. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Solar panels are becoming a hot item here, with the number of installations more than doubling in the last three years.

