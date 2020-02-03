Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 3

Multiple lines of defence in place to guard against local spread of coronavirus in S'pore: Gan Kim Yong
In his ministerial statement in Parliament, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong also sounded the alert that there could be a long road ahead in the fight against the virus.
524 people under quarantine for coronavirus in Singapore, says Lawrence Wong
Of these, 222 are in government quarantine facilities and 302 are at home.
Some exhibitors drop out of Singapore Airshow due to coronavirus; South Korea's Black Eagles a no-show
Some aerospace companies including business jet manufacturers Textron and General Dynamics Corp's Gulfstream division said they no longer planned to attend the Singapore Airshow due to the new coronavirus epidemic.
Discoloured tap water at BMTC on Pulau Tekong due to naturally occurring minerals, says Masagos
National water agency PUB will work with BMTC to clean the water mains during the first half of this year.
New citizens have negligible effect on citizen unemployment rate, says Josephine Teo
The addition of new citizens has a negligible effect on Singapore's citizen unemployment rate, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo in Parliament on Monday.
Survey shows 80% of job seekers do not feel discriminated by race, gender or marital status
Most employees also feel fairly treated by organisations in terms of employment terms and benefits, training, career development and performance evaluation.
Holland Village shophouse, land parcels up for sale at $13.8m
The two units at 26A and 26C Lorong Mambong are a three-minute walk from the Holland Village MRT station.
A&E departments at public hospitals can manage all life-threatening emergencies, says Edwin Tong
Private hospitals here, however, are currently not configured to manage all life-threatening emergencies or cases involving multiple patients with serious injuries.
Personal details disclosed to correct errors in public complaints without ambiguity, says Janil
An individual's personal details will be disclosed only if it is relevant to a case and necessary to make the Government's clarifications clear and indisputable.
Solar panel installation numbers growing at sizzling pace
Solar panels are becoming a hot item here, with the number of installations more than doubling in the last three years.