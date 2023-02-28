Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB offers 4,428 BTO flats, including two under prime housing model in Dover Forest, Farrer Park
S’pore to tackle harmful content in app stores, online games; set rules for collection of kids’ data
The Government will develop a new code of practice for app stores to require the removal of harmful content circulating on the marketplace.
New ‘tiny houses’ to open for short-term stays in Lazarus Island in April
The five units to be launched this April will be the first accommodation built on the island for short-term stay.
MOE told ACS it has to take in girls if it moves to Tengah to better meet local community needs
ACS Primary remaining a single-sex school would have constrained options for families in Tengah when it moves there in 2030, said MOE.
Man who allegedly killed twin sons in Bukit Timah: Murder charges reduced to culpable homicide
The prosecution said the charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health.
Police continue search for rest of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s body
Jail for NSF who stole subordinate’s mobile phone and emptied his bank account
The man, who was a corporal at the time of his offences, was sentenced to three months and five weeks’ jail.
New Brexit deal: EU, Britain unfreeze relations, but concerns remain
British PM Rishi Sunak defied hardline anti-European MPs in his own party by signing a new agreement with the EU, writes ST's Jonathan Eyal.
Pokemon Sleep game coming in 2023: ‘The longer you sleep, the higher your score’
Trailers for the new game suggest it combines a smartphone sleep tracker with gaming.
The Bottom Line: Does athletic apparel boost sporting performance?
The answer depends in part on whether one is a casual exerciser or professional athlete.