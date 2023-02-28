Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Updated
Published
5 min ago

HDB offers 4,428 BTO flats, including two under prime housing model in Dover Forest, Farrer Park

There are three other projects on sale in Kallang/Whampoa, Jurong West and Tengah.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore to tackle harmful content in app stores, online games; set rules for collection of kids’ data

The Government will develop a new code of practice for app stores to require the removal of harmful content circulating on the marketplace.

READ MORE HERE

New ‘tiny houses’ to open for short-term stays in Lazarus Island in April

The five units to be launched this April will be the first accommodation built on the island for short-term stay.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
MOE told ACS it has to take in girls if it moves to Tengah to better meet local community needs

ACS Primary remaining a single-sex school would have constrained options for families in Tengah when it moves there in 2030, said MOE.

READ MORE HERE

Man who allegedly killed twin sons in Bukit Timah: Murder charges reduced to culpable homicide

The prosecution said the charges were amended following the release of a report by the Institute of Mental Health.

READ MORE HERE

Police continue search for rest of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi’s body

Some of her dismembered body parts are still unaccounted for.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for NSF who stole subordinate’s mobile phone and emptied his bank account

The man, who was a corporal at the time of his offences, was sentenced to three months and five weeks’ jail.

READ MORE HERE

New Brexit deal: EU, Britain unfreeze relations, but concerns remain

British PM Rishi Sunak defied hardline anti-European MPs in his own party by signing a new agreement with the EU, writes ST's Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Pokemon Sleep game coming in 2023: ‘The longer you sleep, the higher your score’

Trailers for the new game suggest it combines a smartphone sleep tracker with gaming.

READ MORE HERE

The Bottom Line: Does athletic apparel boost sporting performance?

The answer depends in part on whether one is a casual exerciser or professional athlete.

READ MORE HERE

