Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan

Specific measures are being worked out, and these sanctions will be announced shortly, the minister added.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine a clear and gross violation of international norms: Vivian Balakrishnan

The invasion sets a completely unacceptable precedent, he said.

Russian forces seize two small cities in Ukraine, report says ahead of talks at Belarus border

Blasts were heard before dawn in the capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv.

9 S'poreans still in Ukraine, MFA exploring options for them to leave

Singaporeans in Ukraine should shelter in place, be vigilant and heed the advice from the authorities.

S'porean feared the worst for family in Ukraine as Russia invaded

With the six-hour time difference, she stays awake until late at night and calls or messages her father before she goes to sleep.

How close is a full-blown global cyber war after Russia's attack on Ukraine?

Is the threat real? How might cyber warfare be deployed, and what kind of damage can it do?

48% of people whose vaccination status lapsed for not taking booster shot are S'poreans

The seniors say they seldom go out and they feel adequately protected with their primary vaccination.

WP will object to Budget 2022 statement as it disagrees with GST hike, says Pritam

This is despite WP backing the Budget's direction towards a fairer and more inclusive society.

7 in 10 taxpayers not required to file income tax returns in 2022

This means they will get their tax bills directly, with their income information automatically included and tax reliefs pre-filed.

Guide to the Gold Coast: New thrills, attractions for your next VTL trip

Fresh off the first quarantine-free international flight to Gold Coast since the pandemic started, ST's Clara Lock heads to Dreamworld.

New Year's Eve gathering at Clarke Quay: 6 more people to be charged

Ten people are facing charges in relation to the incident and 15 have been given composition fines.

