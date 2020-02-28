Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 28

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 28.

Malaysian King says he, not Parliament, will decide on next PM



Malaysia’s King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, will now interview party chiefs to ascertain if a candidate can be sworn in as prime minister. PHOTO: REUTERS



He will now interview party chiefs to ascertain if a candidate can be sworn in as prime minister.

Budget debate: President and ministers to take 1-month pay cut; special bonus for front-line public officers tackling Covid-19



In a photo taken on Jan 28, 2020, medical staff are seen wearing masks around the premises of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



All MPs will take a one-month cut in their allowance and some senior public service officers will also take a half-month pay cut.

Budget debate: Offsets will delay impact of GST increase on the lower-income for 10 years



Foreigners residing in Singapore, tourists, and the top 20 per cent of resident households are estimated to account for over 60 per cent of the net GST borne by all households and individuals, said Mr Heng Swee Keat. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



For the majority of Singaporean households, the Budget's new $6 billion Assurance Package will effectively delay the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) increase for at least five years.

Budget debate: Facial recognition to remove hassle of dealing with passwords, physical ID



Current uses of the national biometric database are limited to official purposes, including verification at border checkpoints and in some government buildings to limit access rights. PHOTO: ST FILE



When Singapore puts together its national facial identification service, people will be able to scan their faces at kiosks to instantly verify who they are and initiate transactions.

Budget debate: Singapore wants to halve emissions from 2030 levels by 2050



Singapore will be ramping up its programme to capture more energy from the sun. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



This aim, of emitting just 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 2050 will be challenging for Singapore, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Coronavirus: China couple charged after allegedly giving false info to MOH officials, to return to court on March 20



Chinese national Hu Jun and his wife Shi Sha are the first people to be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act here with regards to the coronavirus outbreak. ST PHOTOS: WONG KWAI CHOW



Hu Jun, 38, and his wife, Shi Sha, 36, are the first two people to be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act in relation to the current outbreak.

UK court blocks Heathrow Airport expansion on environmental grounds



Britain's Court of Appeal issued a landmark ruling on Feb 27, 2020, that stymied plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport in London. PHOTO: REUTERS



Britain's Court of Appeal ruled that the government's plans to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport illegally neglected its commitments to reduce carbon emissions and protect the planet from dangerously high temperatures.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and two others in Hong Kong arrested for illegal assembly



In a photo taken on Dec 11, 2014, tycoon Jimmy Lai shouts slogans outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong before he is taken away by a police officer. PHOTO: REUTERS



The three have been charged and will appear in court on May 5.

SAF regular found guilty of molesting girl, 8, in 2018 incident

A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular based at Safti Military Institute molested a Primary 3 pupil after hanging around an area in Tampines where there were schools nearby to prey on young girls.

I'd exchange my life for hers,' says Shin Lung, husband of critically ill Taiwan 'dancing queen' Serena Liu



Serena Liu (right) with her daughter. PHOTO: SERENECHENLIU/INSTAGRAM



Liu, 44, had fallen into a coma after undergoing heart valve repair surgery at Taipei Veterans General Hospital in early February.

