Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27

NSmen going overseas need to apply for exit permit only for trips of 12 months or longer
The SAF has also expanded its Work-Learn Schemes for NSFs who want to gain academic qualifications.
New saliva test kit for drugs being used at S'pore checkpoints; results in 10 minutes
The kits have been used since January to deter Singaporeans and PRs from abusing drugs overseas, said Minister of State Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.
Vivian outlines S’pore’s 2023 foreign policy priorities amid ‘perfect storm’ of multiple crises
Interest from businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs in coming to Singapore remains, said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.
Antimicrobial resistance could kill more people than cancer by 2050, experts say
Professor Kenneth Mak, Singapore’s director of medical services, described antimicrobial resistance as a slow burn pandemic.
Condo resale prices dip 0.6% in January for first time in over 2 years
The last time resale condo prices fell was in September 2020, when prices slipped by 1 per cent.
‘Badge Lady’ tells court her image could have been superimposed on CCTV footage
She is contesting four charges, three of which are for failing to wear a mask when it was mandatory to do so.
4 people charged over gruesome murder of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi denied bail
Those charged with Ms Choi’s killing included her ex-husband Alex Kwong, Kwong’s elder brother and their father.
Aaron Kwok and wife Moka Fang devastated by brutal murder of HK socialite Abby Choi
Fang said that it is still difficult for her to accept that her close friend was killed.
Maserati driver whose car dragged cop will have luxury vehicle forfeited to the state
The driver was earlier convicted over various offences including driving while under disqualification.
7 experiences in Japan that appeal to young travellers, from kawaii street food to digital magic worlds
Dine with ninjas, cycle through Kyoto and make your own cup of instant ramen on your next trip to Japan.