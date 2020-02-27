Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 27.

Mahathir confirms no candidate has majority as PM, Parliament to decide at next sitting



Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a news conference in Putrajaya on Feb 27, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Should a vote of confidence not yield a definitive result on March 2, the King would have to call a snap election, said Dr Mahathir.

READ MORE HERE

Umno summons divisional chiefs to prepare for possible snap polls in Malaysia





Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa (left) and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan at a press conference at the Umno headquarters at the Putra World Trade Centre on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Former ruling party Umno has summoned its divisional leaders to be briefed at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters Thursday afternoon, in expectation of fresh polls to solve the current political impasse.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 'He is going to be a father... so I want him to come back home': wife of critically ill Bangladeshi worker





The Bangladeshi worker who was staying at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit is critically ill after being infected with the coronavirus. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



The Bangladeshi worker who is critically ill after being infected with the coronavirus is a father-to-be, with his wife back home in a small village in Bangladesh due in a few months.

READ MORE HERE

Discharged coronavirus patients here no longer have viable virus and will not spread disease: NCID





National Centre for Infectious Diseases executive director Leo Yee Sin said doctors check if the patient is still releasing live virus and thus remain contagious. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of NCID, said doctors check if the patient is still releasing live virus and thus remains contagious.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: We will not hesitate to take strong action, says Shanmugam on those who flout containment measures





The deliberate breaking of the rules, in the current situation, calls for swift and decisive response, said Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam. PHOTO: ST FILE



His comments come a day after it was announced that action has been taken against three Chinese nationals who flouted coronavirus containment measures here.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament: Taxi drivers aged 65 and above to take one medical test instead of two in future





Currently, the Traffic Police require all private car drivers aged 65 and above to pass a medical exam every three years to retain their Class 3 personal driving licence. PHOTO: ST FILE



The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police, which administer a test each, are now working to align the medical assessment process before the end of the year.

READ MORE HERE

HSA seizes record $200,000 worth of illegal chewing tobacco in Woodlands warehouse





The chewing tobacco was meant for supply to the Little India and Tuas areas. PHOTO: GOV.SG



An ambush at a storage facility in Woodlands last Wednesday led the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to its largest seizure of chewing tobacco since it was formed in 2001.

READ MORE HERE

Most Singapore parents don't spend enough time with kids on arts and crafts, survey finds





Parents build a kangaroo diorama with their children at the Krafty Kids workshop on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: MARCUS CHOW



Only 9.4 per cent of 116 parents of children aged four to seven polled engaged in arts and crafts activities with their children more than once a week.

READ MORE HERE

Bullied Australian boy to donate $633,000 to charity





Quaden Bayles will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



An Australian boy with dwarfism whose distress from bullying became a viral video will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland.

READ MORE HERE

Grappling with coronavirus, Tokyo Olympic leaders have no good options





People wearing protective face masks are seen in front of the Olympic rings at the waterfront area at Odaiba Marine Park in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb 27, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



For this year's Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, the world's health would have to be at stake, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE