Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 27

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 27.
Mahathir confirms no candidate has majority as PM, Parliament to decide at next sitting
Should a vote of confidence not yield a definitive result on March 2, the King would have to call a snap election, said Dr Mahathir.
Umno summons divisional chiefs to prepare for possible snap polls in Malaysia
Former ruling party Umno has summoned its divisional leaders to be briefed at its Kuala Lumpur headquarters Thursday afternoon, in expectation of fresh polls to solve the current political impasse.
Coronavirus: 'He is going to be a father... so I want him to come back home': wife of critically ill Bangladeshi worker
The Bangladeshi worker who is critically ill after being infected with the coronavirus is a father-to-be, with his wife back home in a small village in Bangladesh due in a few months.
Discharged coronavirus patients here no longer have viable virus and will not spread disease: NCID
Professor Leo Yee Sin, executive director of NCID, said doctors check if the patient is still releasing live virus and thus remains contagious.
Coronavirus: We will not hesitate to take strong action, says Shanmugam on those who flout containment measures
His comments come a day after it was announced that action has been taken against three Chinese nationals who flouted coronavirus containment measures here.
Parliament: Taxi drivers aged 65 and above to take one medical test instead of two in future
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Traffic Police, which administer a test each, are now working to align the medical assessment process before the end of the year.
HSA seizes record $200,000 worth of illegal chewing tobacco in Woodlands warehouse
An ambush at a storage facility in Woodlands last Wednesday led the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to its largest seizure of chewing tobacco since it was formed in 2001.
Most Singapore parents don't spend enough time with kids on arts and crafts, survey finds
Only 9.4 per cent of 116 parents of children aged four to seven polled engaged in arts and crafts activities with their children more than once a week.
Bullied Australian boy to donate $633,000 to charity
An Australian boy with dwarfism whose distress from bullying became a viral video will donate hundreds-of-thousands of dollars in donations to charity rather than a trip to Disneyland.
Grappling with coronavirus, Tokyo Olympic leaders have no good options
For this year's Tokyo Olympics to be cancelled or postponed over the coronavirus outbreak, the world's health would have to be at stake, International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound said on Wednesday.