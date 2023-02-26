Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New sports centre, polyclinic, library and town park in Toa Payoh to be ready by 2030
The entire development will occupy a 12ha space located between Lorong 6 Toa Payoh and the Pan-Island Expressway.
‘I’m grateful she appeared in my life’, says HK model Abby Choi’s husband after her brutal murder
Ms Choi had a wedding ceremony with Mr Tam Chuk Kwan in 2016, but they never legally registered their marriage.
Man maligned late mother to deny siblings share of her $3m house
The man claimed that everything should go to him as the house was mainly paid for by him and that their late mother was not as capable as had been claimed.
Home staging catches on in S'pore as it helps clinch property sales
Options include decluttering the property, giving it a fresh coat of paint and filling the space with upmarket furniture and plants.
21-year-old man arrested after midnight high-speed car chase from Kranji to Choa Chu Kang
The driver was eventually detained in Choa Chu Kang Drive and arrested for dangerous driving and several other traffic offences.
ACS Primary going co-ed: Are single-sex schools becoming a relic of the past?
The reasons for the shift include fewer students amid a low birth rate and a push for gender equality.
ChatGPT can pass for human connection – and therein lies its appeal and danger
The AI-enabled chatbot can be a boost to the mental health sector, provided users understand its limits, says journalist Malavika Menon.
Chang Ling peanuts recalled by SFA after cyclamate detected
While cyclamate is approved for use as an artificial sweetener for food products here, it is not permissible in peanuts, said the SFA.
Japan inn in hot water after bacteria 3,700 times above the legal limit found in its hot spring
Thai drug lord nabbed despite extensive plastic surgery to become ‘handsome Korean man’
Sarahat Sawangjaeng went under the knife several times to transform his face, and changed his name to Jimin Cheong while attempting to dodge detectives.