Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 26.
Scope to further review Singapore's wealth taxes, says DPM Heng
However, imposing such levies will not replace the need to increase the GST, he said.
Punggol wild boar caught after another attack on Friday
This comes after two wild boar attacks on Feb 20, in which one woman was bitten on her left leg.
Bidadari BTO flats: 50-70% of home owners have moved into first three completed projects
Announced in 2013, Bidadari estate was envisioned as a "tranquil urban oasis" with a garden-like setting.
S'pore clinics must issue digital pre-departure Covid-19 test certificates for outbound travellers from March 10
This system is based on HealthCerts, an open-source framework for issuing digital Covid-19 test result certificates.
SAF regular dies after completing his own training at Kranji Camp
The serviceman was conscious and taken to NUH, but suffered a cardiac arrest on the way.
Malaysian entrepreneurs back Johor's call to reopen border with S'pore
They want the state government to initiate an in-depth discussion with Singapore on reopening the border.
Ex-actor Huang Yiliang sentenced to 10 months' jail for assaulting worker with metal scraper
He was also ordered to pay the victim $3,300 in compensation.
CDL in the red with $1.92b loss on Sincere Property joint venture, hotel impairments
Concerns over CDL's Sincere investment were cited as reasons behind the resignations of 3 directors in recent months.
Jail for Briton, S'porean wife who met in hotel while he was on quarantine
Nigel Skea had left his room at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia to meet Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai.
13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
Singapore has now reported a total of 59,913 Covid-19 cases.