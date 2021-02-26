Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 26.

Scope to further review Singapore's wealth taxes, says DPM Heng

However, imposing such levies will not replace the need to increase the GST, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Punggol wild boar caught after another attack on Friday

This comes after two wild boar attacks on Feb 20, in which one woman was bitten on her left leg.

READ MORE HERE

Bidadari BTO flats: 50-70% of home owners have moved into first three completed projects

Announced in 2013, Bidadari estate was envisioned as a "tranquil urban oasis" with a garden-like setting.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

S'pore clinics must issue digital pre-departure Covid-19 test certificates for outbound travellers from March 10

This system is based on HealthCerts, an open-source framework for issuing digital Covid-19 test result certificates.

READ MORE HERE

SAF regular dies after completing his own training at Kranji Camp

The serviceman was conscious and taken to NUH, but suffered a cardiac arrest on the way.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian entrepreneurs back Johor's call to reopen border with S'pore

They want the state government to initiate an in-depth discussion with Singapore on reopening the border.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-actor Huang Yiliang sentenced to 10 months' jail for assaulting worker with metal scraper

He was also ordered to pay the victim $3,300 in compensation.

READ MORE HERE

CDL in the red with $1.92b loss on Sincere Property joint venture, hotel impairments

Concerns over CDL's Sincere investment were cited as reasons behind the resignations of 3 directors in recent months.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for Briton, S'porean wife who met in hotel while he was on quarantine

Nigel Skea had left his room at the Ritz-Carlton Millenia to meet Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai.

READ MORE HERE

13 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

Singapore has now reported a total of 59,913 Covid-19 cases.

READ MORE HERE