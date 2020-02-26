Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 26.
Mahathir confirms unity government plans, says he resigned to protest move to work with Umno
"I will try to have an administration that does not lean towards any party," said the interim PM in an address broadcast live.
Coronavirus: China couple to be charged under Infectious Diseases Act with giving false info to MOH officials
The two are a 38-year-old man from Wuhan - who was infected with coronavirus - and his wife who resides in Singapore.
Man who breached coronavirus stay-home notice stripped of Singapore PR status, barred from re-entry
The 45-year-old man was spotted attempting to leave Singapore on Feb 23, and was warned that he had breached the requirements of his notice, but he still insisted on leaving.
All 92 Pakatan Harapan lawmakers instructed to back PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's prime minister: Sources
This comes even as the King continues the search to determine who commands the numbers to form Malaysia’s new government.
Coronavirus: South Korea cases exceed 1,200, heightening fear of further spread
About two dozen countries and territories have levied restrictions on travellers from South Korea, while flights and tours to the nation are being cancelled.
Parliament: 19,000 diagnosed with diabetes yearly, more expected to be diagnosed in short term, says MOH
It will take years before both the overall incidence of diabetes and its complication rate decrease.
Budget debate: NTUC piloting Job Security Council with 4,000 companies to match retrenched workers to vacancies
The move comes amid growing concern among workers, usually in their 40s to 50s, as professionals, managers and executives are asked to go because their skills have become redundant.
Technician, 50, gets 24 years' jail for raping daughter
The man, who had a strained relationship with his wife, began sexually exploiting his daughter when she was 13.
Coronavirus: Grace Assembly church resumes operations two weeks after home quarantine of staff
Church staff who were on home quarantine orders for two weeks returned to the Bukit Batok and Tanglin Road branches and faced stringent checks.
President Halimah makes police report over fake e-mail inviting recipients to dinner event with her
Those who receive the e-mail are told to download an invitation letter via content-sharing platform Sharepoint and to key in their e-mail passwords.