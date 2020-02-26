Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 26

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 26.

Mahathir confirms unity government plans, says he resigned to protest move to work with Umno





In a live address, Malaysia's interim Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said politicians and their parties have "forgotten the country is facing economic and health problems that is threatening the country". PHOTO: BERNAMA





"I will try to have an administration that does not lean towards any party," said the interim PM in an address broadcast live.

Coronavirus: China couple to be charged under Infectious Diseases Act with giving false info to MOH officials





Once a Covid-19 case is confirmed, the Ministry of Health initiates contact tracing to identify individuals who may have been exposed to the patient while he was symptomatic. PHOTO: ST FILE



The two are a 38-year-old man from Wuhan - who was infected with coronavirus - and his wife who resides in Singapore.

Man who breached coronavirus stay-home notice stripped of Singapore PR status, barred from re-entry





A thermal scanner in the arrival area of Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020. The man was served with the notice on Feb 20 when he arrived at Changi Airport as he had travel history to mainland China in the past 14 days. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The 45-year-old man was spotted attempting to leave Singapore on Feb 23, and was warned that he had breached the requirements of his notice, but he still insisted on leaving.

All 92 Pakatan Harapan lawmakers instructed to back PKR chief Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's prime minister: Sources





Politician Anwar Ibrahim arriving at the National Palace to meet Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah in Kuala Lumpur, on Feb 26, 2020. PHOTO: PEOPLE'S JUSTICE PARTY MEDIA



This comes even as the King continues the search to determine who commands the numbers to form Malaysia’s new government.

Coronavirus: South Korea cases exceed 1,200, heightening fear of further spread





Workers spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the coronavirus at the National Assembly in Seoul, on Feb 25, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



About two dozen countries and territories have levied restrictions on travellers from South Korea, while flights and tours to the nation are being cancelled.

Parliament: 19,000 diagnosed with diabetes yearly, more expected to be diagnosed in short term, says MOH





A woman getting her blood sugar level checked. Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Amrin Amin said it will take years before both the overall incidence of diabetes and its complication rate decrease. PHOTO: AFP



It will take years before both the overall incidence of diabetes and its complication rate decrease.

Budget debate: NTUC piloting Job Security Council with 4,000 companies to match retrenched workers to vacancies





NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said the move comes amid growing concern among workers, usually in their 40s to 50s, as PMEs are asked to go because their skills have become redundant as technologies evolve. PHOTO: ST FILE



The move comes amid growing concern among workers, usually in their 40s to 50s, as professionals, managers and executives are asked to go because their skills have become redundant.

Technician, 50, gets 24 years' jail for raping daughter

The man, who had a strained relationship with his wife, began sexually exploiting his daughter when she was 13.

Coronavirus: Grace Assembly church resumes operations two weeks after home quarantine of staff





The Grace Assembly of God church at Tanglin Road. The church has been linked to 23 cases and is the biggest cluster of infections in Singapore. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Church staff who were on home quarantine orders for two weeks returned to the Bukit Batok and Tanglin Road branches and faced stringent checks.

President Halimah makes police report over fake e-mail inviting recipients to dinner event with her





Those who receive the e-mail are told to download an invitation letter via content-sharing platform Sharepoint and to key in their e-mail password. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Those who receive the e-mail are told to download an invitation letter via content-sharing platform Sharepoint and to key in their e-mail passwords.

