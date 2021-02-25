Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 25.

Fatal abuse of Myanmar maid: Govt to review 3 areas to ensure it doesn't happen again

Law Minister K. Shanmugam described the abuse of Ms Piang Ngaih Don as "evil".

Tuas fire: 3 workers dead, 5 in critical condition

Two others workers, who were in the unit across from the accident site at 32E Tuas Avenue 11, have been discharged.

S'pore not expected to move out of phase 3 any time soon: Janil

Phase 3 will last until there is evidence vaccines are effective in preventing future outbreaks, he said.

Four members of unlawful Lazarus Island gathering banned from working in Singapore: MOM

MOM has revoked the work passes of the four British nationals.

Twelve Cupcakes wages case: Jaime Teo to be sentenced in March for role in underpaying staff

She had earlier pleaded guilty to the offence under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Grab to hire 350 people in S'pore to deliver online financial services in SEA

They will also support micro enterprises in their digital transformation.

Facebook bans Myanmar military from its platforms with immediate effect

The US tech giant said it would also ban all "Tadmadaw-linked commercial entities" from advertising on its platforms.

2 community infections among 10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Singapore has now reported a total of 59,900 cases.

Woman pleads guilty to hurting domestic helper who ran from flat to escape abuse

The victim was in the Jalan Kayu area when she approached a stranger for help.

Plants, natural fibre ionisers effective in reducing Covid-19 droplets transmission: Study

Researchers said they must be combined with safe management measures such as mask wearing.

