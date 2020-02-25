Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 25.

Coronavirus: SIA freezes hiring; staff may be asked to volunteer for no-pay leaders





Singapore Airlines is said to be facing an excess manpower situation of more than 500 cabin crew members and some 50 pilots. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



After three rounds of flight cuts, the airline is facing an excess manpower situation of more than 500 cabin crew members and some 50 pilots, ST understands. This has meant fewer flying hours for all.

Malaysian King speaks to MPs one by one to see who has support of majority in Parliament





Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin is meeting the MPs before making a decision on the post of prime minister and the formation of a new government. It is the first time a Malaysian King has ever conducted such interviews. PHOTO: AFP



Interim premier Mahathir back at work in Perdana Putra





Dr Mahathir Mohamad returned to work as interim prime minister on Feb 25, 2020. PHOTO: DR MAHATHIR BIN MOHAMAD/FACEBOOK



Dr Mahathir is the only one from the Pakatan Harapan administration who is left after the King cancelled the appointments of all Cabinet members.

Singapore hopes leaders in Malaysia will come to an agreement soon, says DPM Heng





Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat noted that Malaysia is Singapore's closest neighbour and both countries have many joint projects in the works. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



"We will respect the decision of the Malaysian leaders, and we will work with the government of the day," he said.

Coronavirus: Universities suspend exchange programmes to South Korea, advise students there to come back





People wearing face masks take a photo next to a "no tourists" sign at the main entrance of a university in Seoul on Feb 4, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



NTU, NUS and SMU are exploring alternative arrangements for affected students.

Covid-19 beyond containment, but Singapore's efforts will slow the spread: Harvard don





Temperature screening stations at NUH Medical Centre on Feb 24, 2020. Singapore now has 90 coronavirus cases. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



"I think the virus is already spreading rapidly and actively in many places," said Professor Marc Lipsitch.

Coronavirus: 3 Stars apologises and cuts mask price; MTI to monitor retailer's pricing practices



MP Louis Ng on Feb 8 posted on Facebook a photo of a box of masks sold by 3 Stars going for $138 in his Nee Soon constituency. PHOTO: LOUIS NG KOK KWANG/FACEBOOK



Earlier this month, 3 Stars was selling a box of masks for $138.

Gojek denies report on merger talks with Grab





Talk of a potential merger comes as both Gojek and Grab continue to raise blockbuster funding rounds. PHOTOS: ST FILE



"There are no plans for any sort of merger, and recent media reports regarding discussions of this nature are not accurate," the Gojek spokesman said.

Republic of Singapore Navy to get new chief from March





Rear-Admiral Aaron Beng Yao Cheng (left) is set to take over as Singapore Navy's chief on March 23, 2020, from Rear-Admiral Lew Chuen Hong who has held the post since June 16, 2017. PHOTO: GOV.SG



The Ministry of Defence said this change was part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces.

New Mufti set to tap podcasts, blogs and social media to better engage Muslims here





Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will assume the role of mufti - Singapore's top Islamic leader - on March 1, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will assume the role of mufti - Singapore's top Islamic leader - on March 1.

