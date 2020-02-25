Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 25

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 25.
Coronavirus: SIA freezes hiring; staff may be asked to volunteer for no-pay leaders
After three rounds of flight cuts, the airline is facing an excess manpower situation of more than 500 cabin crew members and some 50 pilots, ST understands. This has meant fewer flying hours for all.
Malaysian King speaks to MPs one by one to see who has support of majority in Parliament
This is the first time a Malaysian King has ever conducted such interviews.
Interim premier Mahathir back at work in Perdana Putra
Dr Mahathir is the only one from the Pakatan Harapan administration who is left after the King cancelled the appointments of all Cabinet members.
Singapore hopes leaders in Malaysia will come to an agreement soon, says DPM Heng
"We will respect the decision of the Malaysian leaders, and we will work with the government of the day," he said.
Coronavirus: Universities suspend exchange programmes to South Korea, advise students there to come back
NTU, NUS and SMU are exploring alternative arrangements for affected students.
Covid-19 beyond containment, but Singapore's efforts will slow the spread: Harvard don
"I think the virus is already spreading rapidly and actively in many places," said Professor Marc Lipsitch.
Coronavirus: 3 Stars apologises and cuts mask price; MTI to monitor retailer's pricing practices
Earlier this month, 3 Stars was selling a box of masks for $138.
Gojek denies report on merger talks with Grab
"There are no plans for any sort of merger, and recent media reports regarding discussions of this nature are not accurate," the Gojek spokesman said.
Republic of Singapore Navy to get new chief from March
The Ministry of Defence said this change was part of the continuing process of leadership renewal in the Singapore Armed Forces.
New Mufti set to tap podcasts, blogs and social media to better engage Muslims here
Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir will assume the role of mufti - Singapore's top Islamic leader - on March 1.