Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Budget 2023 is a delicate balancing act amid a tight fiscal position: DPM Wong

“We want to get back to a more sustainable fiscal position, but we cannot taper down support too quickly, because the economic outlook remains uncertain,” he said.

S’pore’s total fertility rate hit record low in 2022, Govt to help aspiring parents: Indranee Rajah

Minister Indranee Rajah said Singapore’s total fertility rate has been declining for many years, like other advanced societies.

China calls for ceasefire as war in Ukraine enters second year

Peace plan is met with scepticism, with Beijing not seen as an impartial mediator.

Teen accused of killing RVHS schoolmate has murder charge reduced to culpable homicide

The case has been adjourned to April 6.

Covid-19 patients in C-class wards to pay about $700 from April 1

Patients can use MediSave for their treatment and hospitalisation, and there is MediFund to help those unable to use MediSave.

S'pore to take new approach to illicit drugs under proposed legislative framework

Proposed amendments to Misuse of Drugs Act and Constitution will define illicit drugs as any substance abused for a high.

Influencer Xiaxue called as prosecution’s witness in ‘Badge Lady’ trial

Phoon Chiu Yoke contested the validity of the evidence and said there was no proof the video was not edited or altered.

12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong for Singapore residents up for grabs from March 2 to 8

Those who wish to take part must be a Cathay Pacific member and answer three questions correctly.

Indonesian baby weighs 27kg – the same as an 8-year-old – and wears his dad’s clothes

Muhammad Kenzi Alfar was around 4kg when he was born and started gaining weight on a weekly basis at around six months old.

Artbox container market returns for indoor festival co-organised with SGAG

Unlike in the past when it was held outdoors, this year’s event will be held indoors at Singapore Expo Hall 6.

