Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Russia launches attack on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv, other cities
If there is any foreign interference, Russia will react immediately, President Vladimir Putin said.
Biden says US, allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine
Further consequences are to be imposed on Russia by the US and its allies, said the US President.
Oil prices break US$100, S'pore stocks sink as Russia launches military attack on Ukraine
Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.
New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge
About 110 Public Health Preparedness Clinics extend operating hours amid Covid-19 surge
Sylvia Lim declines to pursue phone hacking claim; police treat matter as closed
NSF killed in Bionix accident: SAF officer sentenced to 5 months' jail
SAF captain Ong Lin Jie had been convicted of committing a rash act that led to the death of NSF Liu Kai in 2018.
Pay attention to avoid being scammed
From fake love Internet conmen to the latest OCBC Bank phishing saga, online scams have increased sharply in the past few years.
Pre-loved kidswear scene heats up with new players
Depending on their condition, items listed are between 50 and 70 per cent cheaper than retail prices.
