Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 24, 2022.

 

Russia launches attack on Ukraine, explosions heard in Kyiv, other cities

If there is any foreign interference, Russia will react immediately, President Vladimir Putin said.

READ MORE HERE

Biden says US, allies will respond to 'unjustified' attack by Russia on Ukraine

Further consequences are to be imposed on Russia by the US and its allies, said the US President.

READ MORE HERE

Live coverage: Get latest on Ukraine crisis

Follow the latest developments and reactions from world leaders.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Oil prices break US$100, S'pore stocks sink as Russia launches military attack on Ukraine

Russia is a key supplier of energy to global customers, with Europe relying on the nation for about a quarter of its oil supplies and a third of its gas.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 measures slated to start on Feb 25 postponed due to infection surge

The new date for the streamlined measures will be announced shortly.

READ MORE HERE

About 110 Public Health Preparedness Clinics extend operating hours amid Covid-19 surge

Operating hours will be extended for two weeks from Feb 25. 

READ MORE HERE

Sylvia Lim declines to pursue phone hacking claim; police treat matter as closed

She said she was satisfied with the Home Affairs Minister's reply to her claim.

READ MORE HERE

NSF killed in Bionix accident: SAF officer sentenced to 5 months' jail

SAF captain Ong Lin Jie had been convicted of committing a rash act that led to the death of NSF Liu Kai in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Pay attention to avoid being scammed

From fake love Internet conmen to the latest OCBC Bank phishing saga, online scams have increased sharply in the past few years.

READ MORE HERE

Pre-loved kidswear scene heats up with new players

Depending on their condition, items listed are between 50 and 70 per cent cheaper than retail prices.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top