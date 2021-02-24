Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 24.

S'pore must ensure it can build back reserves, should need arise to draw on them again: DPM Heng

He acknowledged that drawing on past reserves for the second year in a row was a "difficult" decision.

Four F&B outlets ordered shut for Covid-19 breaches over CNY, 234 people fined

One of them allowed large gatherings and provided hostesses who mingled with patrons.

Former Punggol wild boar attack victim shares her own horrific encounter

Alice Ng, 35, was attacked by a wild boar more than two years ago.

Eight people taken to hospital with burn injuries after fire in Tuas industrial building

65 others in the vicinity of the blaze had evacuated prior to the arrival of firefighters.

Those who refuse Covid-19 vaccine endanger themselves and others

If Singapore is unable to "get below the critical threshold", outbreaks would still happen.

Staff giving Covid-19 jabs reminded not to leave mid-task, to avoid repeating SNEC error

A Singapore National Eye Centre staffer received the equivalent of five doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month.

Muhyiddin gets first Covid-19 jab as Malaysia starts inoculation campaign

Elected representatives, healthcare workers and other front-liners will get the jab during the first phase.

Tiger Woods awake and recovering after surgery to repair broken leg, ankle following car crash

Woods was awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room, said a medical officer.

Chinese court orders man to pay ex-wife for housework in landmark ruling

A Chinese man has been ordered to pay his ex-wife more than $10,000 for years of unpaid housework.

7 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 1 in community and 6 imported

This takes Singapore's total to 59,890.

