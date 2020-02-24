Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 24

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 24.

Mahathir resigns as Malaysian Prime Minister, PH loses majority after MPs leave



Speculation that Tun Mahathir tendered his resignation gained steam on Monday afternoon. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Shock resignation kicks off lawmakers' departure from Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, leaving it short of a majority in Parliament.

Mahathir quits as Malaysian PM: What is the infighting in Pakatan Harapan about?





A photo taken on Feb 21, 2020, shows (from left) Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Malayisa's Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference in Putrajaya. PHOTO: BERNAMA



Malaysia's ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) collapsed on Monday with its leader Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad set to form a new government with his old foes.

Lawyer Jeffrey Ong faces 12 new charges linked to missing $33 million





Jeffrey Ong Su Aun now faces 38 charges in all. PHOTO: JLC ADVISORS



Eleven of the charges involve the allegation that he had committed criminal breach of trust as an attorney between October 2017 and August 2018.

Fifth man admits to unlawfully sharing photos of fatal SAF accident





Thng Yu Xuan pleaded guilty in a district court to an offence under the Official Secrets Act. PHOTO: ST FILE



He pleaded guilty on Monday in a district court to an offence under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Coronavirus: Family of infected Bangladeshi worker here to receive $10,000 donation





The worker, who was staying at The Leo dormitory in Kaki Bukit, was Singapore's case 42. ST PHOTO: MARCELLIN LOPEZ



The $10,000 assistance package is meant to help the worker's family take care of urgent purchases or payments associated with day-to-day expenses or other financial needs.

Core inflation drops sharply to 0.3% in January with cheaper goods, rebasing of CPI





Overall inflation stood at 0.8 per cent in January, unchanged from the previous month. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Overall inflation stood at 0.8 per cent in January, unchanged from the previous month.

Coronavirus epicentre Wuhan revokes announcement easing lockdown





People standing on a street by a barrier to stop others from entering in Wuhan on Feb 23, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The city said it would continue to impose strict controls over its borders in order to prevent the virus from spreading further.

Trump arrives in India for first official visit





US President Donald Trump (right) and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India on Feb 24, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



A road show is planned and a huge reception will be held in a 110,000-seat cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.

Thailand denies PM aided Malaysia 1MDB graft scandal





Opposition party Future Forward claims that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha aided in the cover-up of Malaysia's 1MDB graft scandal by harbouring fugitive financier Low Taek Jho. PHOTO: AFP



Thailand's government threatened legal action against a banned opposition party which claimed Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha aided in the cover-up of Malaysia's 1MDB graft scandal.

Passenger bus catches fire in Portsdown Road



A passenger bus caught fire at the junction of Portsdown Road and One-north Gateway on Monday morning (Feb 24). PHOTO: STOMP



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 9.15am and extinguished it using a water jet.

