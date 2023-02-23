Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore core inflation rises to 5.5% in January, highest since November 2008
Core inflation, which hit the highest since November 2008 in January, is expected to ease in the second half of 2023.
US concerned by China-Russia ties as Putin signals Xi visit
Washington has said China is considering providing weapons for Russia’s war in Ukraine.
6 ways to help workers, from unemployment support to anti-discrimination penalties
Members of Parliament made some suggestions to improve the lives of workers here as they continued to debate the Budget.
Son of Bentley driver in Red Swastika School incident fined for altering licence plate of luxury car
30 Bishan residents evacuated after manhole emits black smoke, loud noise
There was no fire but burn marks were found on the insulation sleeves of some electrical cables inside the manhole, SCDF said.
‘Life is boring when everything meets expectations’: 2 Finns cycle 15,000km from Finland to Singapore
They quit their jobs to embark on their adventure, which took them 245 days, crossing 21 countries.
Taiwan to give 500,000 tourists perks worth $220 each to boost economy
Godzilla egg? Dragon Ball? Mysterious sphere washes up on Japan beach
The sphere, measuring about 1.5m wide, was spotted in Hamamatsu, a coastal city in Honshu.
Sneakertopia opens in Singapore, featuring local artists and rare sneakers from JJ Lin
There are also more than 60 artworks on show from local and international creatives across disciplines spanning street art to fashion.