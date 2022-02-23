Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.

Rising prices and volatility: How the Ukraine crisis could impact Singaporeans

Any impact on global gas prices could mean higher electricity prices for the Republic down the road.

READ MORE HERE

Ukraine crisis: Putin says Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'

He also said that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West.

READ MORE HERE

Analysis: Putin appears intent on expanding scope for confrontation with Ukraine

The biggest question is whether Putin's latest move represents the sum total of his hostile actions.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

10 cases of more than 200,000 children with serious side effects after Covid-19 jab: HSA

This departs from its previous update, in which no such cases were reported.

READ MORE HERE

Two new Covid-19 ART kits available in stores from March

Both new kits involve nasal swabbing.

READ MORE HERE

QR code scam: What you should know before scanning codes via SMS

The police warned against scanning QR codes delivered via SMS and messaging platforms like WhatsApp.

READ MORE HERE

COE premiums surge in latest round of bidding

Premiums for larger cars surged past $90,000 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Apex court upholds death sentence for man who strangled wife and daughter

He argued that he was suffering from depression which diminished his responsibility for his acts.

READ MORE HERE

SPH Media Trust launches media academy to hone skills of journalists

It is working with veterans in the media industry as well as international institutions to offer courses to local journalists.

READ MORE HERE

Budget 2022 sets the pace for Singapore's economic and social transformation

The pandemic may not be over yet, but it is opportune to start building a more sustainable fiscal system, social support framework and workforce, says ST's Terence Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top