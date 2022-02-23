Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022.
Rising prices and volatility: How the Ukraine crisis could impact Singaporeans
Any impact on global gas prices could mean higher electricity prices for the Republic down the road.
Ukraine crisis: Putin says Russia's interests 'non-negotiable'
He also said that Moscow was ready to look for “diplomatic solutions” amid raging tensions with the West.
Analysis: Putin appears intent on expanding scope for confrontation with Ukraine
The biggest question is whether Putin's latest move represents the sum total of his hostile actions.
10 cases of more than 200,000 children with serious side effects after Covid-19 jab: HSA
Two new Covid-19 ART kits available in stores from March
QR code scam: What you should know before scanning codes via SMS
The police warned against scanning QR codes delivered via SMS and messaging platforms like WhatsApp.
COE premiums surge in latest round of bidding
Premiums for larger cars surged past $90,000 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday.
Apex court upholds death sentence for man who strangled wife and daughter
He argued that he was suffering from depression which diminished his responsibility for his acts.
SPH Media Trust launches media academy to hone skills of journalists
It is working with veterans in the media industry as well as international institutions to offer courses to local journalists.
Budget 2022 sets the pace for Singapore's economic and social transformation
The pandemic may not be over yet, but it is opportune to start building a more sustainable fiscal system, social support framework and workforce, says ST's Terence Ho.