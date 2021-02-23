Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 23

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 23.
Tanjong Pagar crash: Woman who burned herself trying to save fiance is out of ICU and conscious
Ms Raybe Oh's condition is stable and her family is with her.
Covid-19 vaccination drive kicks off for cabbies, private-hire drivers
More than 50,000 drivers will be offered the chance to get their first dose by the end of the week.
Singapore consumer prices rise for 1st time in nearly a year
All-items inflation came in at 0.2 per cent in January on a year-on-year basis.
Free reusable masks, hand sanitiser available for S'pore residents in March and April
Some vending machines have been restocked with a new mask by Livinguard.
Police nab 88 people for breaching safe distancing measures in illegal karaoke joints
In one incident, 65 people were found drinking and socialising in an office in MacPherson.
Thailand mulls over waiving quarantine rule for vaccinated tourists
Foreigners may be allowed to skip the two-week isolation if they furnish vaccination certificates.
Facebook to restore Australia news pages after tweaks to media law
The government agreed to amend a world-first media law fiercely opposed by the tech giant.
Taiwanese acts set to be first overseas stars to hold live concerts in S'pore this year
The shows will be held in April at Capitol Theatre with an audience limit of 250 people a night.
1 dormitory resident among 4 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore
The news cases take Singapore's total to 59,883.
Singaporean student who imported child sex doll in Australia sentenced to 11 months' jail
The 27-year-old was immediately released on a two-year good behaviour bond.