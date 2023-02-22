Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Updated
Published
3 hours ago

COE prices up across the board, Open category hits record high of $118,001

The price for Open COE breaks the record of $116,577 set in November last year.

Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to meet Russia leader Putin, expects new agreements during Moscow visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow in the coming months to push for multiparty peace talks, said a report.

One in three HDB carparks to have EV charging points by end-2023

Another 2,000 charging points are slated to be installed in more than 700 HDB carparks by the end of the year.

Woman who died in TPE accident got married just three weeks ago

Her husband survived, but Ms Yasmin Abdullah, 26, did not.

MPs welcome higher CPF monthly salary ceiling but call for other moves to boost retirement adequacy

Several MPs also spoke on senior employability during the Budget 2023 debate.

Redistributing wealth is a must to avoid class division and emergence of ‘two Singapores’: Pritam

Significant work is needed to guard against such a split in society, he said.

O-level cheating case: Ex-tutor given stern warning over final charge of obstructing course of justice

Fiona Poh Min was granted a discharge amounting to an acquittal on the charge.

Career mobility is the new job security for Singaporeans

Prodding workers to upskill and businesses to invest in their workers must be a mainstay of the Singapore Budget, says the writer.

She got an iPhone as a gift; 15 years later, it sells for nearly $85,000

Apple enthusiasts are known to pay good money for original, pristine products.

Esplanade’s March On children’s festival returns for third and biggest year

It takes place over the March school holidays with 13 programmes and exhibitions.

