Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
COE prices up across the board, Open category hits record high of $118,001
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi to meet Russia leader Putin, expects new agreements during Moscow visit
Chinese President Xi Jinping was preparing to visit Moscow in the coming months to push for multiparty peace talks, said a report.
One in three HDB carparks to have EV charging points by end-2023
Another 2,000 charging points are slated to be installed in more than 700 HDB carparks by the end of the year.
Woman who died in TPE accident got married just three weeks ago
MPs welcome higher CPF monthly salary ceiling but call for other moves to boost retirement adequacy
Redistributing wealth is a must to avoid class division and emergence of ‘two Singapores’: Pritam
O-level cheating case: Ex-tutor given stern warning over final charge of obstructing course of justice
Career mobility is the new job security for Singaporeans
Prodding workers to upskill and businesses to invest in their workers must be a mainstay of the Singapore Budget, says the writer.