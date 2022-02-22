Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 21, 2022.
US, allies lambast Russia over Ukraine at UN Security Council
“He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.
Asia stock markets sink, oil hits 7-year high as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
By the midday break, the Straits Times Index was down 0.83 per cent, or 28.62 points, to 3,407.74.
The Big Story: Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions
Washington said the move was part of Moscow's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.
Western governments not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia
It is still not clear whether Russia’s latest move represents the peak of Moscow’s actions against Ukraine.
No need to ask Covid-19 positive employees for medical certificate: Tan See Leng
Employers and company HR departments should familiarise themselves with prevailing Covid-19 health protocols, said Dr Tan.
Tech salaries soar as US, Chinese firms compete for Singapore talent
More Chinese tech firms have set up shop here over the past few years, and this has boosted job opportunities.
All 17 Town Councils had unqualified financial statements for FY2020: MND
Auditors have concluded that their financial affairs had been presented fairly in all material aspects.
Woman who breached OSA by leaking Covid-19 data to chat group given 18 weeks' jail
Firms welcome removal of entry approval requirement for eligible long-term pass holders
Businesses say they look forward to more quarantine-free travel arrangements and a return to normalcy.
More than 500 couples in S'pore tie the knot on 22/2/22 amid Omicron wave
It is a special date that comes once in a lifetime: a palindromic date that reads the same backwards and forwards.