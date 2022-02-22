Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 21, 2022.

US, allies lambast Russia over Ukraine at UN Security Council

“He calls them peacekeepers. This is nonsense. We know what they really are,” US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

READ MORE HERE

Asia stock markets sink, oil hits 7-year high as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

By the midday break, the Straits Times Index was down 0.83 per cent, or 28.62 points, to 3,407.74.

READ MORE HERE

The Big Story: Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

Washington said the move was part of Moscow's attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

Western governments not rushing to impose all-out sanctions on Russia

It is still not clear whether Russia’s latest move represents the peak of Moscow’s actions against Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

No need to ask Covid-19 positive employees for medical certificate: Tan See Leng

Employers and company HR departments should familiarise themselves with prevailing Covid-19 health protocols, said Dr Tan.

READ MORE HERE

Tech salaries soar as US, Chinese firms compete for Singapore talent

More Chinese tech firms have set up shop here over the past few years, and this has boosted job opportunities.

READ MORE HERE

All 17 Town Councils had unqualified financial statements for FY2020: MND

Auditors have concluded that their financial affairs had been presented fairly in all material aspects.

READ MORE HERE

Woman who breached OSA by leaking Covid-19 data to chat group given 18 weeks' jail

The Singaporean also admitted to a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

READ MORE HERE

Firms welcome removal of entry approval requirement for eligible long-term pass holders

Businesses say they look forward to more quarantine-free travel arrangements and a return to normalcy.

READ MORE HERE

More than 500 couples in S'pore tie the knot on 22/2/22 amid Omicron wave

It is a special date that comes once in a lifetime: a palindromic date that reads the same backwards and forwards.

READ MORE HERE

