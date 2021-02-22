Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 22

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 22.
Cleared Kranji woodland: All agencies reviewing land clearance projects to avoid repeating mistakes
"The public service will learn from this and improve," said Minister Chan Chun Sing.
Environmental impact assessments to be further strengthened: Desmond Lee
Three areas are being reviewed to address concerns over the clearance of a Kranji plot.
10-vehicle pile-up on ECP during Monday morning rush hour, three injured
Some 15 people tried to help those affected by the crash.
Myanmar gripped by strike as anti-coup protests build
Local businesses and international chains such as KFC and Foodpanda have announced closures.
JB-S'pore RTS link to further spur Johor's economy, says state ruler
The RTS will put an end to the longstanding traffic congestion problem at the Causeway.
Don't breed monster fish if you can't keep them long-term, say fish collectors
Owners who can no longer care for their pets can ask for help from a community dedicated to re-homing fish.
10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 9 imported and 1 in community
This takes Singapore's total to 59,879.
'Antique Chinese traditional fruit basket' sold on Amazon for $72 is actually a chamber pot
Item was advertised with a wide range of recommended uses, including being an ice bucket, or for housewarmings.
Private clinic nurse allegedly molested male patient at Mt Elizabeth Novena Hospital
Ivan Lee Yi Wang is said to have targeted the man twice in 2018.
Man who repeatedly raped 15-year-old daughter gets 25 years' jail, 24 strokes of the cane
The father of four started sexually abusing the victim, his only daughter, when she was nine years old.