Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Monday, Feb 21, 2022.
Bus, train ridership in S'pore rises but numbers still far from pre-Covid-19 levels
More people are expected to return to taking public transport as the economy reopens further this year.
S'pore's new border measures: What you need to know if you're fully vaccinated and travelling
From Tuesday, Singapore will streamline border measures and put travellers into three main groups.
4 of 7 youths allegedly linked to OCBC phishing scams accused of other offences
CPF Basic Retirement Sum to be raised: How does it affect me?
S'poreans receiving govt payouts via cheques can now get payment from ATMs
Would it be a massive strike or minor incursion if Russia moves on Ukraine?
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic choices may make a huge difference in how the world reacts.
China's Olympics media coverage shows there is no room for losers
High achievers such as Eileen Gu and Su Yiming are celebrated, but those that don't perform quickly fade into oblivion.
The long shadow of 1942
80 years after the fall of S’pore, various sites remain poignant reminders of the island's darkest days.
8 months' jail, caning for last man linked to case of drunk woman raped in chalet
From Pancake Day to Mardi Gras: Indulgent pre-Lenten food and fests around the world
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!