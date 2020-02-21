Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 21.
South Korea designates 2 cities as 'special care zones' as coronavirus cases spike to 204
Forty-six of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu.
Coronavirus: 5 S'poreans on Diamond Princess allowed to disembark, will remain in Japan for 14 days before returning
They have decided to remain in Japan for 14 days before returning to Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Drivers fuming over Grab's coronavirus aid package linked to incentives
Those in the two lower incentive tiers get $45 a week in aid, while those in the upper tiers get up to $85 a week.
Coronavirus: China’s Hubei province revises up toll, adds 220 cases after prison outbreak
The province’s health commission said in a statement that it now had a total of 62,662 cases as of Thursday.
First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, sparks concern of contagion among force
The 48-year-old officer had attended a banquet with 59 other police in the city's western district on Tuesday.
Orchard Towers killing: 2 more men have murder charges reduced to assault
Four others - including the sole woman allegedly involved in the case - had their murder charges reduced last year. Only one alleged offender still faces a murder charge.
A-level results: Class of 2019 attains best passing rate since 2006
11,583 students or 93.4 per cent achieved at least three H2 passes and a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.
A-level results: RI graduate teased for his birth defects in primary school scores straight As
Loh Yih Hang said his condition has helped him tackle challenges, even in his studies, and take problems in his stride.
SBS Transit makes police report over 'abhorrent act' of spitting at Rumbia LRT station lift buttons
The transport operator also encouraged commuters to be considerate to others on top of practising good personal hygiene.
Singapore blogger Xiaxue in war of words with American plus-size model La'Shaunae Steward
"The morbidly obese (like La'Shaunae Steward) should never be seen as attractive. Irresponsibility isn't attractive," said Xiaxue.