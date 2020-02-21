Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 21

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 21.

South Korea designates 2 cities as 'special care zones' as coronavirus cases spike to 204



Officials disinfect a street at Gwanghwamun square in Seoul, South Korea, on Feb 20, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Forty-six of the new cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu.

Coronavirus: 5 S'poreans on Diamond Princess allowed to disembark, will remain in Japan for 14 days before returning



The Diamond Princess, which has been docked off the coast of Japan since Feb 3, is the largest single cluster of coronavirus outside of China. PHOTO: AFP



They have decided to remain in Japan for 14 days before returning to Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Drivers fuming over Grab's coronavirus aid package linked to incentives



For its share of the financial assistance as part of the aid package, Grab has pegged amounts payable to the various incentive tiers the company has in place for its drivers. PHOTO: ST FILE



Those in the two lower incentive tiers get $45 a week in aid, while those in the upper tiers get up to $85 a week.

Coronavirus: China’s Hubei province revises up toll, adds 220 cases after prison outbreak



A photo taken on Feb 18, 2020, shows a medical worker checking on patients with mild symptoms of the coronavirus in the temporary Fangcai Hospital set up in a sports stadium in Wuhan. PHOTO: AFP



The province’s health commission said in a statement that it now had a total of 62,662 cases as of Thursday.

First Hong Kong policeman infected by virus, sparks concern of contagion among force



A police officer wearing protective gear walks under a cordon as other officers stand guard outside Hong Mei House at the Cheung Hong Estate in Hong Kong, on Feb 11, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



The 48-year-old officer had attended a banquet with 59 other police in the city's western district on Tuesday.

Orchard Towers killing: 2 more men have murder charges reduced to assault



A photo taken on July 2, 2019, shows Orchard Towers’ main entrance cordoned off for police investigations. A man was found earlier on the ground at the entrance in a pool of blood. PHOTO: ST FILE



Four others - including the sole woman allegedly involved in the case - had their murder charges reduced last year. Only one alleged offender still faces a murder charge.

A-level results: Class of 2019 attains best passing rate since 2006



Students receiving their A-level results at Jurong Pioneer Junior College on Feb 22, 2019. ST FILE PHOTO



11,583 students or 93.4 per cent achieved at least three H2 passes and a pass in General Paper or Knowledge and Inquiry.

A-level results: RI graduate teased for his birth defects in primary school scores straight As



Loh Yih Hang has no sweat glands and minimal salivary glands, but has come to accept that his medical condition is part of who he is. He hopes to pursue computer science in university. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO



Loh Yih Hang said his condition has helped him tackle challenges, even in his studies, and take problems in his stride.

SBS Transit makes police report over 'abhorrent act' of spitting at Rumbia LRT station lift buttons

​ ​



The transport operator has lodged a police report over the incident. PHOTO: STOMP



The transport operator also encouraged commuters to be considerate to others on top of practising good personal hygiene.

Singapore blogger Xiaxue in war of words with American plus-size model La'Shaunae Steward



Xiaxue (left) has taken aim at people who are, in her own words, "morbidly overweight", citing plus-size model La'Shaunae Steward as an example. PHOTOS: XIAXUE/INSTAGRAM, LUHSHAWNAY/INSTAGRAM



"The morbidly obese (like La'Shaunae Steward) should never be seen as attractive. Irresponsibility isn't attractive," said Xiaxue.

