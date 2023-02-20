Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 20

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More fresh university grads in full-time work with higher pay: Survey
The median gross monthly salary among graduates in full-time permanent jobs rose from $3,800 in 2021 to $4,200 in 2022.
Review panel proposes size limits on bicycles, novel mobility devices allowed on roads in Singapore
The panel said mobility devices that are excessively wide or long may obstruct other road users.
New study uncovers genetic risks of getting disease among different ethnicities in Singapore
A better understanding of the genetic risk of getting a disease can enhance the preventive care strategy under the Healthier SG initiative.
Woman dies after accident along TPE; minibus driver arrested
Thai Airways probing incident of food trays left at seats during Singapore-Bangkok flight landing
The investigation follows a TikTok video showing flight attendants may have been negligent.
How Singaporean Edwin Toh landed a top job in Google despite not having a degree
He began his New York career as an intern in a firm willing to take him on, and now works as a user experience engineer for Google in the city.
African swine fever likely to decimate Singapore’s wild boar population: Experts
Wildlife experts said such population oscillations are common in nature, and the hardy species is expected to rebound in time.
SCDF officer charged with molesting woman at agency’s premises
Digital buddies at 15 Kopitiam outlets to help patrons transition from card to app
They will be located at outlets islandwide to help Kopitiam customers, especially seniors.
Weekend Trip: Charoenkrung is Bangkok’s newest cool neighbourhood
Here is a guide to what to eat, drink and check out in the historical-turned-hip district.