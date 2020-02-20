Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 20

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Thursday, Feb 20.

Coronavirus: Five Singaporeans on quarantined cruise ship well, amid rising infections and two deaths





The World Health Organisation has said that the cases on the Diamond Princess are "cases on an international conveyance". PHOTO: AFP



More than 600 passengers have tested positive for the Covid-19 disease.

Coronavirus: ICA issues 77 stay-home notices within 12 hours of scheme kicking in





Officers manning the thermal scanner at the arrival hall of Changi Airport T1, on Feb 2, 2020. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



These notices were issued to Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and foreign workers who have travelled to mainland China in the last 14 days.

Income inequality in Singapore falls to lowest level in almost two decades as household incomes rise





Singapore's weakening economy last year appeared to have hit administrative and managerial workers especially hard. PHOTO: ST FILE



Income for the bulk of households rose by up to 5.6 per cent while the top 10 per cent saw their income grow just 0.4 per cent.

6 SAF servicemen charged in military court over NSF Dave Lee's death: Mindef



Full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan died on April 30, 2018, nearly two weeks after being admitted to hospital for heatstroke. PHOTO: ST FILE



Mindef said the police had referred the six servicemen to Mindef for investigation into potential breaches of military law surrounding the events in relation to Corporal First Class (CFC) Lee's death.

Malaysia's leadership to meet but doubts over Mahathir-Anwar pact remain





There has been uncertainty over if and when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (left) will replace Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Pro-Anwar leaders want to push for a handover date to be set on Friday, but Dr Mahathir has distanced himself from such a discussion.

Malaysia 1MDB fugitive Jho Low spotted in virus-hit Wuhan, says police





Low Taek Jho is accused of playing a major role in plundering billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad. PHOTO: NEW STRAITS TIMES PAPER



It was unclear if he had left before Chinese authorities imposed a lockdown.

Debate night ends honeymoon phase for Bloomberg's presidential race





Mike Bloomberg remains a serious contender who moderate Democrats and skittish Republicans could still coalesce around. PHOTO: REUTERS



Mr Bloomberg remains a serious contender who moderate Democrats and skittish Republicans could still coalesce around.

Silicon Valley inventor of 'cut, copy and paste' dies





A graduate of Stanford University, Mr Lawrence "Larry" Tesler specialised in human-computer interaction, employing his skills at Amazon, Apple, Yahoo, and the Xerox Palo Alto Research Centre. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NOMODES.COM/LARRY_TESLER_PERSONAL



Bronx-born Lawrence "Larry" Tesler died this week at age 74, according to Xerox, where he spent part of his career.

Actress Tan Kheng Hua, 57, gets new Hollywood breakthrough, cast in pilot of Kung Fu reboot





Actress Tan Kheng Hua has been cast in the reboot of Kung Fu as the mother of the protagonist. PHOTO: SINGAPORE WOMEN'S WEEKLY



The original Kung Fu was a martial arts-western drama that ran for three seasons in the 1970s, starring David Carradine.

Olympics: London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus, says mayoral candidate





London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forces the Games to be moved from Tokyo. PHOTO: REUTERS



With London having hosted the 2012 Games, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor, said it was well placed to step in for Tokyo if needed.

