Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Over 16,400 bivalent Moderna jabs given to kids up to 4 years, 8 adverse events

According to the Health Sciences Authority, serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccinations in children aged 6 months to 11 years are rare.

Singapore dollar hits over 5-year high against US currency as Fed says disinflation now in play

The US dollar tumbled after the Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation.

Hong Kong to woo back visitors with free flights, after three years of Covid-19 curbs

Hong Kong is seeking to revive the economy and repair its global image.

Indranee to explain facts of Keppel O&M corruption probe in Parliament on Monday

CPIB had issued stern warnings to 6 former senior management staff of Keppel O&M in lieu of prosecution.

S'porean man in Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ case in Thailand speaks up; cops charged with bribery

He said he had bought vaping devices in Bangkok without knowing that they were illegal.

More than 6kg of illegal drugs worth $480,000 seized, 4 arrested

One suspect put up a violent struggle during the arrest.

Nearly all polytechnics keeping lectures online post-Covid

Nearly all polytechnics have in the last two years chosen to keep all their lectures online, to reap the benefits of such teaching methods. 

Couple ditch baby at Israel airport check-in counter instead of buying extra ticket

Officials said it was unclear whether the couple were unable or unwilling to buy a ticket for their child.

Police NSF who died from gunshot wound had lost over $10,000 in a scam: Coroner’s Inquiry

The NSF’s supervisors had considered the ban when they learnt that he had lost money in a scam.

6 grandkids at 47: S'porean wins Grandma Universe

This marks grandmother of six Laura Lee's second win in three beauty pageants.

