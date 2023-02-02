Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Over 16,400 bivalent Moderna jabs given to kids up to 4 years, 8 adverse events
According to the Health Sciences Authority, serious adverse events after Covid-19 vaccinations in children aged 6 months to 11 years are rare.
Singapore dollar hits over 5-year high against US currency as Fed says disinflation now in play
The US dollar tumbled after the Federal Reserve said it had turned a corner in the fight against inflation.
Hong Kong to woo back visitors with free flights, after three years of Covid-19 curbs
Indranee to explain facts of Keppel O&M corruption probe in Parliament on Monday
CPIB had issued stern warnings to 6 former senior management staff of Keppel O&M in lieu of prosecution.
S'porean man in Taiwanese actress ‘extortion’ case in Thailand speaks up; cops charged with bribery
He said he had bought vaping devices in Bangkok without knowing that they were illegal.
More than 6kg of illegal drugs worth $480,000 seized, 4 arrested
Nearly all polytechnics keeping lectures online post-Covid
Nearly all polytechnics have in the last two years chosen to keep all their lectures online, to reap the benefits of such teaching methods.
Couple ditch baby at Israel airport check-in counter instead of buying extra ticket
Officials said it was unclear whether the couple were unable or unwilling to buy a ticket for their child.
Police NSF who died from gunshot wound had lost over $10,000 in a scam: Coroner’s Inquiry
The NSF’s supervisors had considered the ban when they learnt that he had lost money in a scam.