Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 2

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Tuesday, Feb 2.
One-time check-in at public venues when entry via TraceTogether kicks in
More than 80 per cent of the population have downloaded the TraceTogether app or collected the token.
Bill to restrict use of TraceTogether to serious crimes seeks to assure public their data will be safeguarded: Vivian
He said the Government acknowledged its error in not stating that data from TraceTogether is not exempt from the Criminal Procedure Code.
Malaysia to extend MCO by 2 weeks to Feb 18
The movement curbs, dubbed MCO 2.0, were earlier supposed to end after Feb 4.
Covid-19 front-liners collectively named ST Singaporean of the Year
The recognition goes to all the workers and volunteers in healthcare, security and other areas who stepped forward last year.
Myanmar’s NLD party urges release of Aung San Suu Kyi, others ‘as soon as possible’
There were few signs of extra security on the streets of Yangon.
Man accused of killing 4-year-old stepdaughter after she urinated outside toilet bowl
The High Court heard that the girl came into his care in February 2017.
S'pore recorded 367 stay-home notice, 130 quarantine order violations as at Jan 25
In one case, a Singaporean was jailed for 6 weeks for visiting a hawker centre after he returned from Myanmar.
Fewer commuters satisfied with S'pore’s public transport last year: Survey
The 4,110 respondents were asked to rate MRT trains and buses in eight categories on a scale of one to 10.
A digital Year of the Ox: How tech will transform your CNY
Usher in the new year with these high-tech must-haves.
19 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported
The total number of cases in Singapore is now 59,584.