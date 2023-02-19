Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19

You are reading the Evening Update newsletter. Get up to speed with the important stories from the day. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S‘pore handled Covid-19 well, despite a few shortcomings: Experts
The rapid recognition of a potential threat, and the immediate steps taken to mount an all-of-government response in preparation, tops the list of areas that Singapore aced.
Toa Payoh night vegetable market to close in August to make way for redevelopment
Several HDB Build-to-Order projects will be coming up in the area, including Kim Keat Ripples, scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.
S'poreans drawn to Austin, Texas, where big tech firms and migrants are powering its rise
The CEO of igloocompany Anthony Chow and Cynopsis' co-founder Dan Poh are among those who moved to Austin from Singapore.
There is nothing wrong with playing golf while on paternity leave
Dad-shaming is almost a reflex action, but there is more to things than meets the eye, says Jeremy Au Yong.
Why the new CPF income ceiling will benefit more workers
With the income ceiling being gradually raised, more middle-income employees are set to grown their nest egg faster, as Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon explains.
Our love-hate relationship with pie charts and how the Finance Ministry chose the colours
Should pies, like doughnuts, stay on the dining table and off the charts? One should look at the bigger picture, the Finance Ministry tells ST’s Grace Ho.
Turkey quake survivor: I’m alive, I should help others
“It was a very, very bad situation for us," Mr Kazim Erdogan tells tells ST journalist Samuel Devaraj, who is reporting from a quake-hit city in Turkey.
Bartley Road to be raised gradually to meet new Bidadari road
This means that residents in Bidadari will have to wait longer for a more direct route to Bartley Road and Serangoon Avenue 1.
Kopi Kenangan: The Indonesian billion-dollar coffee chain backed by Jay-Z and Serena Williams
The chain's co-founder and chief executive Edward Tirtanata said the customer is foremost in his thoughts, and he prioritises keeping prices affordable.