Evening Update: Today's headlines from The Straits Times on Feb 19

Good evening! Catch up on some of the main headlines on Friday, Feb 19.

S'pore residents aged 60-69 to get Covid-19 vaccine from March, rest of population from April

If all goes well, 1 million more people would have received shots by April.

Stricter CNY Covid-19 measures in S'pore to remain for a few weeks after festivities end

The authorities will review the measures if the Covid-19 situation in Singapore remains stable and under control.

Fewer new graduates in full-time work, 1 in 5 in temporary employment

Those in IT and engineering less affected, draw the highest salaries.

A-level students achieve best passing rate since 2006 despite Covid-19 disruptions

Students had to cope with the sudden shift from in-person teaching to home-based-learning.

A-level student teased for his deformed ears overcomes physical, academic challenges

Kids would call Joshua Teo "alien" and "Shrek".

17 healthcare providers appointed to run Covid-19 jab centres, mobile teams

This comes as Singapore plans to start mass vaccinations for the elderly from Feb 22.

Woman who arranged for models to provide sexual services jailed, fined

Farlynda Tan even assigned a teenager, whom she had earlier hired, to service two clients.

Malaysia announces winning design for Johor-S'pore RTS Link station in Bukit Chagar

The RTS Link will connect the Bukit Chagar station to Singapore's Woodlands North MRT station.

Myanmar protester shot in head dies, first fatality since coup began

The fatality comes as the number of protesters throughout Myanmar has swelled since the military seized control.

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, all imported

This takes Singapore's total to 59,846.

